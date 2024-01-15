en English
Finance

Nifty Index Surpasses 22,000 Mark: A Milestone Boosted by IT Sector

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
In a significant milestone for Indian equity markets, the Nifty index has surpassed the 22,000 mark for the first time. This surge is primarily attributed to the robust performance of Information Technology (I.T.) sector stocks. The development is being closely watched by analysts and market observers as it reflects the strength of the Indian economy and the confidence of investors in the country’s market potential.

Nifty’s Historic Rise

The Nifty index crossed the significant level of 22,000, reaching 22,021 in the pre-opening session, marking a gain of 17.20% with a rally over 3,200 points in approximately 82 days. Several brokerage firms have released their targets for Nifty, with Jefferies targeting 24,000, Goldman Sachs projecting 23,500, and ICICI Direct forecasting 25,000. Among the top gainers, 18 stocks have outperformed compared to the index. The sole stock that didn’t contribute to the Nifty50’s rally is Maruti Suzuki, showing a negative return of approximately 4%.

IT Sector Fuels the Surge

Shares of IT services providers Wipro and HCLTech rose 10% and 4% respectively, after their third-quarter results showed signs of demand stabilization and growth. Both companies surpassed quarterly revenue expectations, propelling the Nifty IT index up by 3.47%. This better-than-expected performance from top IT companies has led to a surge in the IT sector, significantly contributing to the Nifty 50 index’s milestone achievement. In the same vein, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) also saw a rise of 4.5% after making two natural gas discoveries.

Expectations and Future Predictions

The outlook for Indian markets remains positive, with expectations of further growth driven by the momentum in the I.T. sector. There is anticipation of consolidation driven by earnings from key constituents like HDFC Bank in the coming weeks. Moreover, with large-cap IT stocks bouncing on the back of positive management commentary, RIL, large-cap IT, and banking majors are expected to provide further bullish momentum in the near-term. This optimism on the trading floors signifies increased activity and confidence in the growth potential of the Indian market.

Finance India Stock Markets
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

