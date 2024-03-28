NIDF CEO Anshul Rai Resigns After Nine Years, Saurabh Srivastava Takes Helm

After almost a decade of steering the Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) to remarkable heights, co-founder and CEO Anshul Rai announced his resignation effective June 30, 2024. Rai, who played a pivotal role in NIDF's ascent as Africa's first listed infrastructure investment trust, will continue to share his expertise on the Investment Committee. Saurabh Srivastava, with a notable background in Infrastructure and Climate at Chapel Hill Denham, is set to succeed Rai, marking a new chapter for NIDF.

Historic Leadership and Financial Triumphs

Under Rai's leadership since December 2015, NIDF achieved significant milestones, including its pioneering listing on the Nigerian Exchange in October, following an initial listing on FMDQ in July 2017. The fund's financial performance has been stellar, with a net asset value increase of 12.62% to N103.31 billion in 2023 and a nearly doubled profit of N20.378 billion from the previous year. This robust financial health enabled the declaration of a N21.86 dividend per share in 2023, underscoring the fund's commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Building a Diversified Portfolio

NIDF's strategic focus on financing commercially viable infrastructure projects has led to a more diversified loan portfolio, growing to 26 infrastructure loans totaling N85.813 billion in 2023. This expansion reflects the fund's effective management and the timely fulfillment of obligations by borrowers. The successful completion of Series 9 fundraising in 2023, raising N11.441 billion, further highlights NIDF's solid market confidence and its pivotal role in Nigeria's infrastructure development.

A New Era of Leadership

As Saurabh Srivastava prepares to take the helm, NIDF stands on a solid foundation built under Rai's leadership. Srivastava's expertise in infrastructure and climate is expected to drive the fund's future growth and continue its mission of supporting Nigeria's infrastructure development. With a track record of financial success and a clear strategic direction, NIDF is poised for continued success in the evolving landscape of infrastructure investment.

The transition marks not only a change in leadership but also a testament to NIDF's enduring legacy and its critical role in shaping Nigeria's infrastructure landscape. As stakeholders look forward, the fund's direction under Srivastava's leadership will be keenly watched, with high expectations for continued growth and innovation.