Nick Bruining's Guide: Leveraging Savings for Private School and Mortgage Reduction

Navigating the financial complexities of saving for your child's education while managing a mortgage can be daunting. Nick Bruining, a seasoned financial adviser, sheds light on a strategic approach that not only supports your child's educational future but also contributes to mortgage reduction. This approach revolves around understanding and utilizing tax-paid education plans effectively.

Understanding Tax-Paid Education Plans

Tax-paid education plans, a relic of the 20th-century financial landscape, offer a structured way to save for educational expenses. These plans, governed by specific sections of the Tax Act related to life insurance and friendly societies, function similarly to superannuation funds but are distinctly designed for educational savings. The primary benefit lies in their tax efficiency, as the funds pay a 30% tax on earnings, potentially lower than an individual's personal tax rate. Furthermore, after a 10-year operation, withdrawals are generally tax-free, providing a significant advantage for long-term planning.

Alternatives and Modern Solutions

While tax-paid education plans present a viable option, modern financial solutions offer alternatives that may suit different needs. Bruining suggests considering online share brokers and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for more flexible and cost-effective investment opportunities. Despite the potential tax implications upon withdrawal, these options allow for a tailored risk-return profile and lower fees. However, the most straightforward and efficient strategy, according to Bruining, involves utilizing additional funds to reduce your mortgage. This method capitalizes on the tax-free nature of interest savings, ensuring a secure and beneficial financial maneuver.

The Safest Strategy: Mortgage Reduction

Amidst rising interest rates, employing your savings to chip away at your mortgage emerges as the safest and most tax-effective strategy. This approach not only accelerates mortgage repayment but also secures a fund that can be redrawn for educational expenses when necessary. By prioritizing mortgage reduction, families can achieve a dual financial goal: ensuring a robust educational fund for their children while mitigating the long-term impact of mortgage debts.

The insights provided by Nick Bruining offer a comprehensive roadmap for families navigating the financial planning of education and home ownership. By understanding the nuances of tax-paid education plans and exploring alternative investment options, families can devise a strategy that aligns with their financial goals and circumstances. Ultimately, the path to securing a child's educational future and achieving mortgage freedom requires careful consideration, planning, and a strategic approach to saving and investing.