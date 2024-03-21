NICA Urges Credit Managers: Embrace Ethics, Transparency for Sound Credit System

The National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA) has recently underscored the critical importance of maintaining high standards of professionalism among credit management professionals across various sectors. Prof. Chris Onalo, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NICA, called for a steadfast commitment to ethical practices, transparency, and a duty of care in the customer credit appraisal processes to uphold the integrity of the credit system.

Professionalism in Credit Management

During a comprehensive statement, Prof. Onalo emphasized the necessity for credit management professionals to embody the principles of professionalism, ethical conduct, and transparency in their operations. This call to action is rooted in the belief that such values are fundamental to fostering a robust and reliable credit system. NICA, being Nigeria's sole professional body dedicated to credit administration, places a significant emphasis on the education, qualification, skill development, and capacity building of individuals involved in credit management.

Ensuring Ethical Credit Appraisal

Prof. Onalo drew attention to the process of credit appraisal, stressing the importance of a thorough assessment of customers. This involves an in-depth understanding of the customer's background, the industry dynamics, and any observed business growth or downturns. The objective is to position and reposition credit customers' businesses for sustainable growth and expansion. By adhering to these guidelines, credit professionals can mitigate the risk of bad debts and contribute positively to the economy.

Commitment to Transparency and Ethics

Highlighting the broader implications of these practices, Prof. Onalo warned against the abuse of credit and its potential to defraud the economy. He advocated for a comprehensive collection of credit and business information to build effective mitigation strategies against defaults. The emphasis on ethical and transparent credit appraisal serves not only to protect the interests of credit providers but also to ensure that businesses have the opportunity to thrive and contribute to economic development.

In light of these considerations, the call from NICA for credit management professionals to adhere to high ethical standards and transparent practices reflects a broader commitment to maintaining a sound and sustainable credit system. By fostering a culture of professionalism and integrity, NICA aims to strengthen the foundation of credit management in Nigeria, ensuring its contribution to economic growth and stability.