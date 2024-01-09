en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit

The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust, which is currently grappling with a deficit of £13 million and a ‘requires improvement’ rating by the care regulator, is facing a wave of criticism for spending £58,000 on a trip to Las Vegas for 14 staff members. This controversial decision comes at a time when the Trust has over 27,000 people on its waiting lists and is wrestling with significant delays in patient and emergency care.

A Pricey Trip Amid a Financial Crisis

The trip entailed a five-night stay at the New York New York hotel situated on the famed Las Vegas Strip and was organized around a technology conference. The purpose of this conference was to provide the staff with demonstrations of a new patient record system that the Trust intends to implement, in an effort to streamline operations and improve patient care. However, the high expenditure associated with the trip has sparked sharp critiques.

‘Obscenely Expensive’ or Necessary Expense?

John O’Connell, the chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, has termed the expenditure ‘obscenely expensive’ and a ‘slap in the face for taxpayers.’ Others echo these sentiments, questioning the prudence of such a pricey excursion in the face of the Trust’s financial struggles and ongoing operational challenges.

The Trust, however, has defended its decision. It detailed the breakdown of the costs associated with the trip, explaining that conference admission accounted for around £600 per person, with flights, hotel stays, and meals making up the balance. The Trust also clarified that all staff flew economy class and were prohibited from claiming expenses for entertainment.

Defending the Decision

Phil Holland, the Trust’s chief information officer, stands firm in the face of criticism, defending the trip as a necessary measure for comprehensive insights into the new IT system. He stressed that the funds utilized for the trip were drawn from a separate budget allocated specifically for the new IT system, and did not affect the budgets for frontline staffing or healthcare.

However, despite the Trust’s justifications, the Care Quality Commission’s overall rating for the Trust remains ‘requires improvement’. Moreover, the latest NHS data reveals significant waiting times for patients and delays in emergency care, casting a shadow over the Trust’s decision to invest in an expensive overseas trip amidst these pressing issues.

0
Finance Health United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
47 seconds ago
Rising Valuations for Top 10 TSX Banks Amid Anticipated Interest Rate Decline
The landscape of the Canadian banking industry is on the cusp of a decisive shift. An anticipated fall in interest rates could spell good news for the top 10 banks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). In the face of this prospective decline, the valuations of these banking giants are getting a significant boost,
Rising Valuations for Top 10 TSX Banks Amid Anticipated Interest Rate Decline
China Announces Comprehensive Tariff Reductions on Argentine Products Amid Bilateral Tensions
5 mins ago
China Announces Comprehensive Tariff Reductions on Argentine Products Amid Bilateral Tensions
Australian Shares and Bitcoin Soar Amid Wall Street Rally, Tech Stocks Shine
11 mins ago
Australian Shares and Bitcoin Soar Amid Wall Street Rally, Tech Stocks Shine
Royal Enfield Signs Strategic MoU with Tamil Nadu Government
2 mins ago
Royal Enfield Signs Strategic MoU with Tamil Nadu Government
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
3 mins ago
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
GIM 2024: Tamil Nadu Attracts Rs 6.64 Lakh Crore Investments
4 mins ago
GIM 2024: Tamil Nadu Attracts Rs 6.64 Lakh Crore Investments
Latest Headlines
World News
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
59 seconds
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
1 min
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
2 mins
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
3 mins
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
3 mins
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
5 mins
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
6 mins
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
9 mins
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
9 mins
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
13 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app