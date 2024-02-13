NHPC Maharatna: A Green Energy Powerhouse Amidst Market Turbulence

NHPC Maharatna: A Beacon of Green Energy Amidst Market Turbulence

Advertisment

NHPC's Q3FY24 Results: A Mixed Bag of Profits and Dividends

In a world grappling with climate change and the need for sustainable energy sources, NHPC Ltd, a Maharatna company, has emerged as a frontrunner in the Indian power sector. On February 13, 2024, NHPC reported its consolidated net revenue for Q3FY24, amounting to INR 20.6bn, with an EBITDA of INR 7.2bn and an Adjusted PAT of INR 4.9bn. Despite a decline in net profit compared to the previous year, the company announced an interim dividend of 14% for the ongoing fiscal year.

The Green Energy Powerhouse: NHPC's Commitment to Clean Energy

Advertisment

NHPC's commitment to green energy is evident in its 100% green energy portfolio. The company has been instrumental in harnessing hydroelectric power, contributing significantly to India's renewable energy goals. With plans for the Indira Sagar Omkareshwar hydro project and changes in accounting recognition for incentive income, NHPC continues to pave the way for a sustainable energy future.

Investment Outlook: Buy Recommendation from JM Financial

Despite trading below the INR 100 mark, NHPC shares surged by over 8% following the Q3 results and dividend announcement. The strong return on equity, which remains around 16-20%, and profitability scores of 61/100 indicate a promising investment opportunity. Brokerage firm JM Financial has recommended buying NHPC shares, citing the company's commitment to green energy and the significant capacity addition expected by FY26/FY27.

As the world races towards a sustainable energy future, NHPC Ltd, with its 100% green energy portfolio, stands as a beacon of hope. The company's commitment to clean energy and its strategic plans for expansion make it an attractive investment opportunity, as recognized by Wall Street analysts and brokerage firms alike. With a strong return on equity and promising growth prospects, NHPC continues to set the pace for a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.