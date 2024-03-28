NHPC Faces Sell Call from Kotak Equities: A 32% Downside Predicted Amid Execution Hurdles

Kotak Institutional Equities has issued a 'Sell' recommendation for NHPC Ltd, foreseeing a potential 32% decline in its stock value due to overvaluation and execution challenges in upcoming projects. Despite a remarkable 280% rally over three years and a 126% increase in the past year, Kotak sets a target price of ₹60, citing rich valuations that overlook the risks associated with hydro project executions.

Execution Challenges and Financial Outlook

NHPC has been struggling with execution delays, particularly with its Subansiri Lower and Parbati II projects, which have been in the pipeline for over a decade. These delays, compounded by natural disasters, local opposition, and contractual disputes, underscore the broader challenges facing the hydroelectric sector. Kotak's analysis suggests that the increasing costs of hydroelectric construction, which surpass those of solar and coal, weaken the financial justification for new hydro projects. Despite these hurdles, NHPC's regulated equity of ₹23,600 crore is expected to generate an 18% return, including incentives.

Valuation and Market Performance

The brokerage's valuation model indicates that perfect execution of NHPC's under-construction hydro projects would result in an equity value of between ₹26,000 crore and ₹35,000 crore, depending on the investment multiplier. However, with ₹17,500 crore required for these targeted plans, the net value creation is estimated at ₹8,500 crore to ₹17,500 crore. This optimistic scenario still falls short of justifying the current market valuation, leading to the sell recommendation. NHPC's stock performance has significantly outpaced its fundamentals, with a 127% surge in 2023 and a 34% gain in 2024, raising concerns over sustainability.

Market and Analyst Perspectives

Despite the bullish trend in NHPC's stock price, market analysts are cautious. The company's recent approval to raise ₹6,100 crore in debt highlights its ambitious expansion plans, yet the financial viability amid execution risks remains questionable. NHPC's comparative performance metrics and analyst ratings reflect a mixed outlook, with a current 'Hold' average broker rating. The looming execution challenges and the evolving energy market dynamics necessitate a critical reassessment of NHPC's future prospects.

As the debate over NHPC's valuation and future performance intensifies, investors and analysts alike will closely monitor the company's progress on its under-construction projects and its ability to navigate the complex landscape of hydroelectric power generation. The outcome will not only influence NHPC's stock trajectory but also offer insights into the broader viability of hydroelectric projects in an increasingly competitive energy sector.