NHAI Set to Increase Toll Fees on Delhi Expressways from April: Check New Rates

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), operating under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is gearing up to raise toll charges on several key expressways connecting to the national capital starting next month. This decision will see an uptick in travel costs for thousands of commuters daily, with notable increases on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Sohna Elevated Road, and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The adjustment in toll rates, which will take effect from April 1, is attributed to the annual revision tied to the fluctuations in the wholesale price index.

Revised Rates Across Key Expressways

Effective from the upcoming month, the NHAI has announced a revised toll rate for all vehicles plying on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and Sohna Elevated Road. On average, there's a four percent increase in the toll fees across these expressways. Notably, the Kherki Daula toll plaza will now charge light vehicles ₹85, marking a ₹5 increase. Additionally, the monthly pass rate for this route has been adjusted to ₹930, up from ₹920. While the toll fee for light vehicles on the Sohna Elevated Road remains unchanged at ₹125, the monthly pass sees a ₹10 hike, setting the new rate at ₹340. These changes reflect NHAI's annual rate revision practice, closely linked to the wholesale price index adjustments.

Anticipated Hikes on Other Expressways

Besides the immediate revisions, NHAI is also expected to announce increased toll fees for other critical highways, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Reports suggest an approximate five percent hike in the revised toll rates for these expressways. The current toll fee for cars on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway is ₹165 for a one-way journey and ₹245 for a return trip on the same day. Similarly, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway charges ₹110 for a single journey for cars, with the monthly pass priced at ₹3,670. The forthcoming adjustments will notably affect the daily commuting costs for thousands.

Future of Toll Collection

In light of the toll fee adjustments, Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari hinted at a significant shift in toll collection methods. The consideration of moving towards a satellite-based toll collection system aims to streamline the process, potentially saving time and money for commuters. This innovative approach could revolutionize how toll fees are collected, marking a departure from traditional toll plazas. However, the immediate focus remains on the revised toll rates set to impact commuters from April 1.

As the NHAI prepares to implement the revised toll fees, commuters are bracing for the increased travel costs. These adjustments, while part of an annual revision, underscore the dynamic nature of infrastructure financing and the continuous effort to maintain and improve expressway conditions. The potential move towards a satellite-based toll collection system further illustrates the evolving landscape of road travel and toll collection in India. As these changes unfold, the impact on daily commuters and the broader implications for road infrastructure funding and development will be closely watched.