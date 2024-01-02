en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

NGX Honors FCMB Capital Markets for Outstanding Contribution to Nigeria’s Capital Market

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
NGX Honors FCMB Capital Markets for Outstanding Contribution to Nigeria’s Capital Market

In a sweeping acknowledgment of its capital market prowess, FCMB Capital Markets Limited has been crowned as the ‘Issuing House with the Highest Number of Listed Debt Issuances (Corporate Bonds)’ by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The accolade was presented at the NGX Made of Africa (‘MOA’) Awards held in Lagos, an event that celebrates substantial contributions to the Nigerian capital markets.

Driving Capital Market Innovation

These awards are designed to acknowledge and encourage increased listings, compliance, and innovation within the financial sector in Nigeria. FCMB Capital Markets’ recognition at this esteemed event is a testament to the firm’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its commitment to the growth of Nigeria’s capital markets.

A Testament to Trust and Excellence

Femi Badeji, an Executive Director at FCMB Group, expressed his gratitude for the award. He noted that it stands as a testament to the faith that leading Nigerian companies and public institutions have in the capabilities of FCMB Capital Markets. Badeji dedicated the award to the firm’s clients, whose trust and support have been instrumental in achieving this milestone.

Contributing to National Advancement

Ikechukwu Omeruah, the Managing Director of FCMB Capital Markets, spoke on the broader significance of the award. He emphasized that each bond issuance contributes to market deepening, economic growth, job creation, and national advancement. The firm’s achievements reflect not just individual successes, but the collective progress of the Nigerian economy.

FCMB’s Impressive Record

Over the past five years, FCMB Capital Markets has raised approximately N3 trillion in debt and equity for corporations across different sectors in Nigeria. In 2023 alone, the firm distinguished itself by facilitating six out of the nine publicly issued corporate bonds, raising over 75% of the capital sourced from the corporate bond market and securing a similar market share.

0
Business Finance Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Investors Turn to Bonds and Dividend Stocks as Global Interest Rates Peak

By BNN Correspondents

Lubbock Residents Face Deadline to Select Electric Provider

By Olalekan Adigun

Minnesota Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $1 Million from Employer

By BNN Correspondents

Peoples Bank Under Consent Order for Alleged Bank Secrecy Act Violations

By Rizwan Shah

T-Mobile Clarifies Stance on Third-Party Mass Messaging Campaigns ...
@Business · 4 mins
T-Mobile Clarifies Stance on Third-Party Mass Messaging Campaigns ...
heart comment 0
Goldman Sachs’ ‘Conviction List’ Highlights Top Stocks with Over 50% Upside

By BNN Correspondents

Goldman Sachs' 'Conviction List' Highlights Top Stocks with Over 50% Upside
FPCCI Delegation’s Strategic Meeting with Punjab Governor: A Step Forward for Pakistan’s Economy

By Rizwan Shah

FPCCI Delegation's Strategic Meeting with Punjab Governor: A Step Forward for Pakistan's Economy
Navigating Economic Challenges: A Strategic Blueprint for Nigerian Leaders in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Navigating Economic Challenges: A Strategic Blueprint for Nigerian Leaders in 2024
Motto’s ‘Miracle Pants’ Spark Sensation in Fashion World; TV Star Julia Morris Joins as Ambassador

By Geeta Pillai

Motto's 'Miracle Pants' Spark Sensation in Fashion World; TV Star Julia Morris Joins as Ambassador
Latest Headlines
World News
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
3 mins
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
3 mins
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
3 mins
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
3 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
4 mins
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
4 mins
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
4 mins
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
4 mins
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
4 mins
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
59 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app