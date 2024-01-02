NGX Honors FCMB Capital Markets for Outstanding Contribution to Nigeria’s Capital Market

In a sweeping acknowledgment of its capital market prowess, FCMB Capital Markets Limited has been crowned as the ‘Issuing House with the Highest Number of Listed Debt Issuances (Corporate Bonds)’ by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The accolade was presented at the NGX Made of Africa (‘MOA’) Awards held in Lagos, an event that celebrates substantial contributions to the Nigerian capital markets.

Driving Capital Market Innovation

These awards are designed to acknowledge and encourage increased listings, compliance, and innovation within the financial sector in Nigeria. FCMB Capital Markets’ recognition at this esteemed event is a testament to the firm’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its commitment to the growth of Nigeria’s capital markets.

A Testament to Trust and Excellence

Femi Badeji, an Executive Director at FCMB Group, expressed his gratitude for the award. He noted that it stands as a testament to the faith that leading Nigerian companies and public institutions have in the capabilities of FCMB Capital Markets. Badeji dedicated the award to the firm’s clients, whose trust and support have been instrumental in achieving this milestone.

Contributing to National Advancement

Ikechukwu Omeruah, the Managing Director of FCMB Capital Markets, spoke on the broader significance of the award. He emphasized that each bond issuance contributes to market deepening, economic growth, job creation, and national advancement. The firm’s achievements reflect not just individual successes, but the collective progress of the Nigerian economy.

FCMB’s Impressive Record

Over the past five years, FCMB Capital Markets has raised approximately N3 trillion in debt and equity for corporations across different sectors in Nigeria. In 2023 alone, the firm distinguished itself by facilitating six out of the nine publicly issued corporate bonds, raising over 75% of the capital sourced from the corporate bond market and securing a similar market share.