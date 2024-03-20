NGX Empowers Students with Financial Literacy at Global Money Week 2024

In a significant move to enhance financial literacy among the youth, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) hosted a symposium in Lagos, aligning with the 2024 Global Money Week's theme, 'Protect Your Money, Secure Your Future.' The event, attended by students, featured insights from financial experts, aiming to equip the young audience with vital financial knowledge and skills for sound decision-making and future financial resilience.

At the heart of the symposium, NGX's Acting CEO, Jude Chiemeka, emphasized the lifelong journey of financial literacy, urging students to view this learning as foundational to their future success. Highlighted was the importance of understanding financial risks and making informed investment choices to safeguard and grow their finances amidst the evolving economic landscape.

Building Blocks of Financial Literacy

The symposium offered a diverse range of perspectives on financial literacy, from the basics of money management to the complexities of the capital market. Notable speakers, including officials from the Central Bank of Nigeria and industry experts, introduced students to practical tools and platforms such as the 'Sabi Money Platform' and shared success stories of market-funded projects like the Sura market in Lagos. These examples underscored the tangible benefits of financial literacy and investment knowledge in achieving financial security and prosperity.

Investing in the Future

Encouraging active participation, the event also spotlighted the importance of starting financial planning early. Financial literacy was presented not just as academic knowledge but as a critical life skill, with patience and self-control identified as key attributes for successful investing. Through engaging presentations, students were motivated to see beyond immediate consumption, envisioning money as a tool for future wealth creation and societal contribution.

Pathways to Financial Empowerment

NGX's initiative was lauded for providing a platform that demystifies financial concepts and highlights the role of informed financial decisions in securing a stable future. By fostering an environment of learning and dialogue, the symposium made a compelling case for the integration of financial literacy into the educational curriculum, ensuring that the next generation is better prepared to navigate the financial challenges and opportunities of the future.

The event's success signals a positive step towards closing the financial literacy gap among Nigerian youth, with the potential to inspire similar initiatives globally. As students left armed with knowledge and resources, the message was clear: financial literacy is not just about managing money; it's about shaping futures.