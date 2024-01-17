NGL Energy Partners Announces Plans for $700M Term Loan Facility

NGL Energy Partners LP, a leading limited partnership in the energy sector, has announced its intention to secure a new seven-year $700 million senior secured term loan facility. The company plans to use the proceeds from this term loan for multiple purposes. These include refinancing existing debts, covering related fees, costs, and addressing general corporate expenses.

Navigating Financial Waters

The subsidiary of NGL Energy Partners, NGL Energy Operating LLC, will be the primary executor of this plan. As part of the financial structuring, the subsidiary is looking to potentially raise additional senior secured financing. The funds generated will be directed towards the repayment of senior notes among other debt obligations.

Uncertainties and Hurdles

However, the path towards securing this term loan facility is not devoid of uncertainties. The success of their marketing efforts for this loan facility is not guaranteed. Moreover, the terms and size of the term loan facility have not been finalized yet, adding another layer of unpredictability to the process.

Anticipated Closing in Q1 2024

The closing of the term loan facility is anticipated to occur in the first quarter of 2024. However, this timeline is dependent on multiple factors. Securing lender commitments, ensuring favorable market conditions, and the successful negotiation and completion of definitive agreements are all prerequisites. Furthermore, these processes need to align with standard closing conditions.

While NGL Energy Partners LP is looking to strengthen its financial standing with this move, the extent of its success will only be determined by how these factors play out in the coming months.