Business

NewtekOne Sets New Quarterly Record with $262.9 Million in SBA 7(a) Loans

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:59 am EST
NewtekOne Sets New Quarterly Record with $262.9 Million in SBA 7(a) Loans

NewtekOne, Inc., a prominent financial holding company, has made a remarkable announcement about its subsidiary, Newtek Bank, N.A. The bank has set a new quarterly record in the final quarter of 2023, closing a whopping $262.9 million in SBA 7(a) loans. This achievement denotes a significant 20.6% increase from the previous record of $218.0 million set in the third quarter of the same year.

Annual Record and Future Expectations

Not only did NewtekOne set a new quarterly record, but it also reported an annual record for the year 2023. The bank closed $828.1 million in SBA 7(a) loans, a 7.3% increase from the $771.9 million closed in 2022. Looking forward, Newtek Bank projects a closing of between $175 million to $200 million in SBA 7(a) loans in the first quarter of 2024. This potential figure may translate into a 23% increase from the first quarter of 2023.

Loan Closures Across All Products

Including its non-bank subsidiaries, the company closed a total of $1.1 billion across all loan products for the year 2023. This figure surpasses the previous year’s total of $911.5 million. Barry Sloane, the CEO of NewtekOne, took pride in these achievements. He pointed out that according to SBA data, Newtek Bank emerged as the largest SBA 7(a) lender by approved dollar amount for the quarter.

Future Outlook

NewtekOne is gearing up to provide detailed reports on loan closings during its full year 2023 earnings conference call. Offering a diverse range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market, NewtekOne, with its subsidiaries, continues to make strides in banking, lending, payment processing, technology, eCommerce, financing, insurance, web services, and payroll solutions.

Business Finance United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

