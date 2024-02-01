NewtekOne, Inc. Unveils the '2024 Newtek Advantage Guide to Success'

NewtekOne, Inc., a pioneering financial holding company, has announced the release of its significant '2024 Newtek Advantage Guide to Success' on February 1, 2024. This insightful guide is specifically designed to equip independent business owners with robust strategies to boost their success rates by enhancing revenues, minimizing expenses, and optimizing productivity.

Empowering Independent Business Owners

Barry Sloane, the CEO of NewtekOne, underscored the immense value of the guide, particularly for the independent business owners who form a significant part of the American economic landscape. According to Small Business Administration (SBA) statistics, there are over 30 million independent business owners across the United States. This comprehensive guide serves as a valuable tool for this vast demographic, providing them with the necessary resources to navigate the complexities of business operations effectively.

NewtekOne’s Legacy and Offerings

Established in 1999, NewtekOne has carved a niche for itself in providing a diverse range of business and financial solutions under the renowned Newtek brand. These solutions are primarily targeted at the small- and medium-sized business market, a sector that forms the backbone of the American economy. The company's rich experience of over two decades has translated into powerful institutional knowledge and data, which has been leveraged to enable business owners to achieve higher levels of success.

Key Features of the Guide

The '2024 Newtek Advantage Guide to Success' not only provides practical advice for business growth but also discusses key developments within the company, such as the acquisition of Newtek Bank, N.A., and the development of the 'Newtek Advantage'. These insights offer a unique perspective into the company's strategic moves and how they impact the financial landscape for small and medium businesses. The guide is available for complimentary download on the company's website, making it easily accessible to all business owners seeking to navigate the current challenging economic times.

The announcement includes a cautionary note on forward-looking statements, indicating that these statements are based on current expectations and are subject to change. This transparency underlines NewtekOne's commitment to keeping its stakeholders informed and up-to-date.