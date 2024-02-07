New Zealand Property Market Witnesses Resurgence in Investment Returns

A resurgence in property investment returns has been witnessed by New Zealand homeowners, marking the first positive development in two years, as per CoreLogic's fourth quarter (Q4) Pain & Gain report. Evidently, 93 percent of homeowners reported a gross profit on property resales, with an $8,000 increase in the national median gain on profitable resales to $305,000 from the preceding quarter. Concurrently, the median resale loss showed a decline, down to $45,000 in Q4 from $50,000 in Q3.

A Positive Turn, Yet Below Long-Term Average

Despite the encouraging signs, CoreLogic's chief property economist, Kelvin Davidson, strikes a note of caution, stating that these figures are yet below the long-term average. The reason: national property values remain around 11 percent lower than their peak. Nonetheless, indications are that the market may have rebounded off its lowest point, a prognosis buoyed by the recent uptick in property values, attractive mortgage rates, high net migration, a resilient labor market, and easing credit conditions.

Increased Time for Achieving Gross Profit

Another noteworthy development outlined in the report is the increase in the required time to achieve a gross profit on resales. This has risen to 8.5 years, a jump from 7 years in 2020 and 2021. This underscores the long-term nature of property investments and the patience required by homeowners to realize significant gains.

Varied Landscape Across Major Cities

The report also provides a city-specific overview of the property investment landscape. In Auckland, the percentage of profitable resales climbed to 90 percent. Wellington and Christchurch mirrored this positive trend with rises in profitable resales. On the other hand, cities like Hamilton, Tauranga, and Dunedin saw slight dips in the share of profitable resales, underscoring the heterogeneous nature of property markets across different regions.