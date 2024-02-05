New York Ushers in Credit Card Transparency with Assembly Bill 2672

On February 11, a significant shift in consumer protection policy takes hold as New York State implements a groundbreaking regulation impacting the way businesses handle credit card transactions. Born from the pages of the recently signed Assembly Bill 2672, the initiative mandates a new level of transparency and fairness in credit card usage, reshaping the business landscape.

Assembly Bill 2672: A Beacon of Transparency

In an era where digital transactions are the norm, Assembly Bill 2672 stands as a beacon of transparency. The law requires businesses to clearly display the highest potential price a consumer might pay when using a credit card. This price, inclusive of any surcharge, must be shown alongside the prices for alternative payment methods such as cash, checks, or debit cards. The move aims to arm consumers with the information necessary to make informed decisions about their preferred mode of payment.

Safeguarding Consumers from Excessive Surcharges

The law doesn't stop at transparency. It extends its protective arm to shield consumers from excessive credit card surcharges. Under the new regulation, businesses are barred from imposing surcharges on credit card transactions that exceed the cost charged by the credit card provider. This measure is in response to the growing concerns over interchange fees and seeks to strike a balance between business needs and consumer protection.

The Consequences of Non-Compliance

With the introduction of this law, the stakes are high for businesses. Non-compliance comes with a hefty price tag – a penalty of $500 for every violation. The stringent enforcement measures underscore the government's commitment to ensuring that businesses adhere to the new guidelines, thus safeguarding consumer interests.

The implementation of Assembly Bill 2672 marks a significant stride in the journey towards a transparent and fair business landscape. It serves as a testament to the state's commitment to consumer protection, setting a precedent that could potentially influence policies across the nation.