New York Rakes in $862M from Mobile Sports Betting in 2023

Mobile sports betting in New York State has proved to be a golden goose, contributing significantly to the state’s revenue. In the year 2023 alone, the state garnered a lucrative sum of $862 million, pushing its two-year total to an impressive $1.75 billion. The announcement came from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office, painting a prosperous picture of the state’s foray into the mobile sports betting sector.

Educational Funding: A Major Beneficiary

The majority of the funds obtained from taxes on these bets, amounting to $1.55 billion, have been earmarked for educational purposes. It’s an instance where entertainment and education intersect, turning a fun pastime into a substantial source of funding for the state’s educational programs. Besides taxes, the state has also collected an additional $200 million in licensing fees, further boosting its revenue.

New York: A Leading Player in Mobile Sports Betting

With these figures, New York has established itself as a major player in the mobile sports betting industry. Governor Hochul emphasized the state’s success in providing responsible entertainment that not only keeps millions entertained but also generates substantial revenue for crucial sectors like education, youth sports, and problem gambling prevention.

Looking Ahead: Benefiting New Yorkers and Safeguarding Interests

Furthermore, the Governor assured that the state will persist in its efforts to create revenue streams that benefit New Yorkers while maintaining important safeguards for the vulnerable. By carefully managing this thriving sector, New York hopes to strike a balance between entertainment, revenue generation, and responsible gambling practices. In terms of the total amount wagered, New York holds a commendable third rank in the United States, trailing only behind New Jersey and Nevada. This achievement underscores the state’s prominence in the national betting landscape and its potential for future growth.