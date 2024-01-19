New York Governor Proposes Licensing for BNPL Lenders for Consumer Protection

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has taken a decisive step toward the regulation of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) lenders with a proposal that would require them to obtain official licensing to operate in the state. This initiative comes as an urgent response to growing concerns about consumer protection and the potentially detrimental effects of BNPL services on financial health.

Consumer Protection at the Forefront

Under Hochul's proposal, the onus of regulatory authority would rest on the shoulders of New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS). It would be tasked with the oversight of late fee restrictions, ensuring that loan terms are communicated transparently, and enforcing the mandatory reporting of BNPL activities to credit bureaus. The objective is to shield consumers from hidden fees and deceptive lending practices while promoting responsible borrowing.

Aligning with a Growing Trend

Hochul's move is in sync with the precedent set by California, which, since 2020, has mandated licensing and regulatory compliance for BNPL providers. The state has not shied away from enforcing these regulations, with several businesses already fined for non-compliance. This initiative by the Golden State has been a pioneering one, with no clear federal guidelines in place for BNPL services in the United States.

Increasing Scrutiny and Anticipation of Change

That said, the call for stronger oversight of the BNPL industry is gaining momentum at the national level. Three Democratic senators have recently implored the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to take a more detailed look at BNPL products. While the prospect of heightened regulation could be a hurdle for BNPL companies, especially those that rely on late fee income, market analysts suggest that the industry's key players are already bracing for the inevitable. They may pivot by launching products that come with interest rates, as opposed to depending on late fee revenue.

A Global Shift

The push for stricter regulation of BNPL services is not confined to the United States. Across the globe, in nations such as Australia and the United Kingdom, there is a growing consensus around the need for tighter regulatory oversight. As the BNPL industry continues its rapid expansion, it seems clear that the era of laissez-faire operation may be coming to an end. The industry, which saw 180 million loans worth $24.2 billion in 2021 alone, will likely have to adapt to a more regulated environment.