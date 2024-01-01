en English
Finance

New Year Ushers in Notable Changes: Minimum Wage Hikes, New Laws, and Property News

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
As the new year begins, a raft of changes is set to impact the lives of New Yorkers and individuals across the United States. From minimum wage increases to property news, these developments are critical for financial planning and daily expenses.

Minimum Wage Jumps

New York’s minimum wage has seen a significant increase from $14.20 to $15 an hour for most of the state, and to $16 an hour for New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. It’s noteworthy that this puts New York behind California and Washington, already boasting a minimum wage of $16. More wage increases are planned for 2025 and 2026, making it essential for workers to stay informed.

Changes in Laws and Fees

In addition to the wage hike, other important changes include an updated version of the FAFSA for college students, expected to be shorter and easier to fill out. This will allow more low-income borrowers to be eligible for financial aid. A new retirement law will also allow student loan payments to boost 401(k)s for some workers, with employers able to match their employee’s student loan payments with a contribution into the employee’s retirement account.

A notable development in Pennsylvania is the 5% toll increase for 2024 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The new rates will become effective from January 7, 2024. This increase is part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s legislative mandate to provide PennDOT supplemental funding for transit systems around the state.

Property News

While the world of finance and law sees changes, the real estate market isn’t left behind. A $40 million home has set a new record for its suburb, despite requiring further investment for improvements. Transactions of this scale often have significant implications for the real estate market, making it a story of interest for potential investors and property enthusiasts alike.

Finance
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

