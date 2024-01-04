en English
Economy

New Year Resolutions: Improving Financial Health in 2024

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
New Year Resolutions: Improving Financial Health in 2024

As we welcome 2024, a large swath of the population is turning their focus towards bolstering their financial health. A recent Forbes survey indicates that 38% of respondents have earmarked financial improvement as their resolution for the year. Matt Elliot, a financial planner from Pulse Financial Planning in Rochester, Minnesota, underscores the importance of this goal, particularly in the backdrop of recent inflationary pressures that have squeezed disposable income.

Understanding Income and Expenses

Elliot advises individuals to adopt a pragmatic approach towards their income and expenses to enhance their financial management. He highlights student loan repayments as a significant challenge for many. As a remedy, he suggests exploring alternatives such as income-driven repayment plans or loan forgiveness programs.

Necessity of a Budget

To effectively maneuver finances, Elliot advocates initiating with a budget that guarantees a positive cash flow and monthly savings. These savings, he recommends, should be directed towards establishing an emergency fund. An emergency fund acts as a financial buffer, providing a safety net in times of unexpected financial needs or crises.

Preparation for the Tax Season

Furthermore, Elliot encourages individuals to gear up for the tax season by assembling required tax documents ahead of time. The process of filing taxes generally commences in February. By preparing early, one can avoid last-minute hassles and potential errors in the tax-filing process. This proactive approach to tax filing can also help individuals make the most of any available deductions or credits, thereby potentially reducing their tax liability.

Financial Resolutions for 2024

As individuals set their financial goals for 2024, the bucket list ranges from buying a new car or a home, retiring, getting married, vacationing, to expanding their family. Lindsay Bryan Podvin, a financial therapist, advises individuals to delve deeper than superficial or apparent goals and gain clarity on what they genuinely aspire to achieve. As part of effective money management, she suggests considering various budgeting strategies, such as zero-based budgeting and envelope budgeting.

A recent study found that 16% of Americans have resolved to save for a significant milestone in 2024, such as buying a home or getting married. Another 12% have decided to save up for a large purchase, while 8% have committed to building an emergency fund. The path to achieving these goals involves selling unwanted items, limiting spending on non-essential items, and discovering ways to save money without compromising on the quality of life.

Economy Finance United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

