en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

New Year, New Financial Plans: Experts Urge Revisions for Prosperity

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
New Year, New Financial Plans: Experts Urge Revisions for Prosperity

As we usher in a new year, financial experts urge us to revisit our financial plans, aligning them with our current goals and circumstances. This, they say, involves reviewing beneficiary designations on life insurance, IRAs, retirement accounts, and wills, to ensure that our assets don’t end up with unintended recipients. Experts recommend regular updates, especially after major life changes, and stress the importance of having legal documents such as wills, trusts, and powers of attorney (POAs) up-to-date.

Time to Increase Savings

The beginning of the year also marks an opportune time to augment savings. Retirement plans often see increased contribution limits, meaning even slight additional contributions could considerably enhance long-term savings. Financial planning expert Andrew Latham advises on smart investments post-New Year to ensure a strong return, citing holiday decorations, winter clothing, fitness equipment, and electronics as potential bargain buys.

Curtailing Unnecessary Expenses

Reducing unnecessary expenditures by revisiting and adjusting budgets can also contribute significantly to financial security. Financial analysts recommend the 50-30-20 budgeting method, where 50% of income goes to necessities, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings. Savings on variable expenses can be achieved through meal prepping, using coupons, and buying second-hand clothes.

Planning Ahead for Financial Security

Early financial planning and routine updates can help build momentum towards achieving short- and long-term goals. According to the 2023 New Year’s Resolutions Study from Allianz Life Insurance Co., 48% of Americans are likely to make and keep a resolution for better financial planning in 2024, up from 43% last year. This includes creating an emergency fund, increasing retirement savings, and paying down credit card debt.

Special attention should be given to the LGBTQ community, as they may face unique legal and economic considerations. Seeking professional financial planning advice can prove beneficial in navigating these complexities and ensuring a prosperous future.

0
Finance
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Weekly Roundup: Gamified Economics, Hollywood Insights, Climate Reflections, Business Deals, and AI in Climate Change

By Nimrah Khatoon

Fred Duchin Joins Avista Capital Partners as a Strategic Executive

By Shivani Chauhan

Fish Richardson Promotes 20 Attorneys to Principal: A Commitment to Excellence

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Perth's Mary Street Bakery Bids Farewell to Claremont Store

By Geeta Pillai

Maersk Suspends Red Sea Services Amid Security Concerns, Causes Market ...
@Business · 1 min
Maersk Suspends Red Sea Services Amid Security Concerns, Causes Market ...
heart comment 0
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2024-1

By Safak Costu

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2024-1
Navigating the Australian Superannuation Landscape: Strategies for Optimal Retirement Savings

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Australian Superannuation Landscape: Strategies for Optimal Retirement Savings
Verizon Communications Inc Experiences Slight Stock Rise Amidst Market Fluctuations

By Muhammad Jawad

Verizon Communications Inc Experiences Slight Stock Rise Amidst Market Fluctuations
Western Australia Hospitality Venues Implement Reservation Rules to Curb No-Shows

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Hospitality Venues Implement Reservation Rules to Curb No-Shows
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government's Rwanda Deportation Plan Faces Hurdles Amid Backlog of Asylum Cases
15 seconds
UK Government's Rwanda Deportation Plan Faces Hurdles Amid Backlog of Asylum Cases
Acalanes High School's Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory
45 seconds
Acalanes High School's Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia
48 seconds
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
1 min
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
2 mins
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
2 mins
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
2 mins
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
2 mins
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
2 mins
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
12 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
15 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
48 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app