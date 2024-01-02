New Year, New Financial Plans: Experts Urge Revisions for Prosperity

As we usher in a new year, financial experts urge us to revisit our financial plans, aligning them with our current goals and circumstances. This, they say, involves reviewing beneficiary designations on life insurance, IRAs, retirement accounts, and wills, to ensure that our assets don’t end up with unintended recipients. Experts recommend regular updates, especially after major life changes, and stress the importance of having legal documents such as wills, trusts, and powers of attorney (POAs) up-to-date.

Time to Increase Savings

The beginning of the year also marks an opportune time to augment savings. Retirement plans often see increased contribution limits, meaning even slight additional contributions could considerably enhance long-term savings. Financial planning expert Andrew Latham advises on smart investments post-New Year to ensure a strong return, citing holiday decorations, winter clothing, fitness equipment, and electronics as potential bargain buys.

Curtailing Unnecessary Expenses

Reducing unnecessary expenditures by revisiting and adjusting budgets can also contribute significantly to financial security. Financial analysts recommend the 50-30-20 budgeting method, where 50% of income goes to necessities, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings. Savings on variable expenses can be achieved through meal prepping, using coupons, and buying second-hand clothes.

Planning Ahead for Financial Security

Early financial planning and routine updates can help build momentum towards achieving short- and long-term goals. According to the 2023 New Year’s Resolutions Study from Allianz Life Insurance Co., 48% of Americans are likely to make and keep a resolution for better financial planning in 2024, up from 43% last year. This includes creating an emergency fund, increasing retirement savings, and paying down credit card debt.

Special attention should be given to the LGBTQ community, as they may face unique legal and economic considerations. Seeking professional financial planning advice can prove beneficial in navigating these complexities and ensuring a prosperous future.