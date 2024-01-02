New Year Commences with High Activity in Bond Market

A surge of activity has marked the start of the new year in the bond market, registering the highest volume since December 15 and the highest interest rates for a comparable period. The benchmark rate hit a domestic session high of 3.974%, almost identical to the 3.971% rate recorded in mid-December. This parallel suggests a potential shift from the bullish sentiment that was prevalent at the end of the previous year to a more cautious stance as we step into January.

Interpreting the Market Shift

An alternative interpretation could be that the lower yields seen during the holiday season, which dipped into the 3.8% range, were not reflective of the market’s true positioning. Instead, they might have been influenced by the lighter trading volumes typical of that time. As the market transitions out of the holiday period, it is confronted with the decision of whether yields will stay below the 4% threshold.

Influence of Incoming Data

The direction of yields is expected to be heavily influenced by upcoming economic data. This data is traditionally a strong determinant of bond market movements. Corporate bond yields started climbing rapidly at the beginning of 2022, making conditions challenging for market participants. However, this rise may prove beneficial for bond investors in the foreseeable future.

Global Bond Selloff

US Treasury yields rose sharply, joining a global bond selloff as traders pared bets on deep interest-rate cuts from major central banks this year. The benchmark 10-year yield rose as much as nine basis points to 3.97%, while similar-maturity German bund yields jumped nine basis points to 2.11%, the highest in more than two weeks. The equivalent UK rate rose 15 basis points.

The recent Treasury yields are at 3.95% with a 50 DMA of 109-225, and a trend reversal point at 111-125. The 30-Year bond yields are at 4.11% with a 50 DMA of 116-29 and a trend reversal point at 121-14. Both have seen technical breakouts to a bullish trend and are currently in a bullish/neutral bias. The potential impact of Fed Minutes due out on Wednesday is also anticipated.