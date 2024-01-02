en English
Business

New Year Brings Changes in Certificate of Deposit Rates

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
In a changing landscape of financial returns, the new year has kicked off with a downward shift in Certificate of Deposit (CD) rates. The most significant adjustments are seen in short-term investments, namely the 6-month and 1-year terms. These rates, once offering the promise of quick, high yields, have taken a slight tumble, reflecting the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the financial market.

A Closer Look at Standard Deposits

In the arena of standard deposits, the highest national rate has experienced a minor dip. INOVA Federal Credit Union, previously offering a top-tier 5.79% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on an 8-month CD term, now leads the market with a slightly reduced 5.75% APY. This reduction, while marginal, mirrors the trend seen in the top 1-year rate, which has declined from 5.70% to 5.66% APY, a position now held by CIBC Agility.

Examining Jumbo Deposits

On the other hand, jumbo deposits, which require an initial investment of at least $50,000, maintain a steady highest rate of 5.77% APY for both 6 and 12-month terms. The top 18-month jumbo rate has climbed to a respectable 5.65% APY. It’s noteworthy that the number of CDs offering rates above 5.75% APY has dwindled from eighteen to a solitary one since November 3, yet there remain eight CDs offering at least 5.65%.

Long-Term Investment Prospects

Despite the downward trend in short-term rates, attractive rates persist for terms ranging from three to eighteen months. Historically high rates are also evident in longer terms. Investors can expect 5.39% APY for 2-year CDs and up to 5.00% APY for 4 and 5-year terms. With the expectation of a decrease in interest rates over the coming years, the strategic move for depositors might be to lock in current rates for extended periods.

As 2024 commences, it has become evident that while CD rates may fluctuate, they continue to offer a promising investment option for those seeking guaranteed returns. Despite reductions, the CD market remains appealing, highlighting the resilience and adaptability of financial institutions in the face of shifting economic dynamics.

Business Finance United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

