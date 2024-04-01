New Road Tax on Electric Vehicles Implemented, Advocacy Group Foresees Slow Adoption

New Zealand's transition to sustainable transport takes a financial turn as electric vehicle (EV) and plug-in hybrid owners start paying road user charges (RUC) from Monday. This policy marks the end of their exemption, aligning them with diesel vehicle obligations and stirring debate on its impact on New Zealand's climate goals.

Equity in Road Use Contributions

The introduction of RUC for EV and plug-in hybrid vehicles is a significant shift from the exemption status they enjoyed since 2009. With EV owners now required to pay $76 per 1000km driven and plug-in hybrid owners $38, the government aims to create a more equitable system where all vehicle owners contribute to the maintenance and development of national infrastructure. An additional admin fee applies, slightly reduced when licenses are purchased online. This adjustment attempts to balance the financial contributions across different vehicle types, including those running on diesel, which already pay RUC charges.

Responses from Stakeholders

Reactions to the new charges have been mixed. Drive Electric Vehicles chair Kirsten Corson highlighted the disparity the new scheme introduces, noting that EVs, despite being zero-emission vehicles, will now be taxed 23 percent more than petrol cars. This discrepancy raises concerns about whether the policy could deter the adoption of electric vehicles, conflicting with New Zealand's climate change objectives. On the other hand, the Automobile Association (AA) supports the move, encouraging EV and plug-in hybrid owners to comply with the new charges. They argue that as the number of such vehicles on the road increases, their contribution to road maintenance becomes increasingly necessary.

Looking Towards a Universal Scheme

While the current focus is on integrating EV and plug-in hybrid vehicles into the RUC framework, a universal road user charge scheme is touted as the future. Such a system would streamline road user charges across all vehicle types, potentially simplifying the tax structure and addressing equity concerns. However, with projections suggesting this is at least five years away, stakeholders are calling for interim measures