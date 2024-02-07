In an ambitious move bound to transform the landscape of healthcare in the region, a new Regional Cancer Center is being established to provide comprehensive, patient-centered cancer treatment and support. The center, a boon for patients requiring immediate and effective cancer care, is anticipated to bolster the hospital's capacity to serve cancer patients by a remarkable 38 percent, increasing the annual patient count from 1,300 to 1,800. The center will be a one-stop solution, offering a plethora of treatment options such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation therapy.

Tri Counties Bank: A Cornerstone Supporter

The establishment of the cancer center has been made possible with the impactful contributions of Tri Counties Bank, a key supporter of Mercy Foundation North projects. Tri Counties Bank, renowned for its strong financial background and commitment to banking services, was founded in 1975, and is a subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares. The bank's support extends beyond just aiding patients in receiving care closer to their homes. It is also recognized for its role in stimulating economic growth in Shasta and surrounding rural counties.

Mercy Foundation North: A Commitment to Healthcare

Mercy Foundation North, a non-profit organization, has been at the forefront of supporting the activities of the Sisters of Mercy throughout the North State. This includes healthcare services provided by Mercy Medical Centers and Connected Living, which serves seniors. The establishment of the Regional Cancer Center is yet another testament to their relentless commitment to improving healthcare.

Boost to Hawaiian Economy

In a similar stride towards improving cancer care, the University of Hawaii Cancer Center has received a grant to build a new Early Phase Clinical Research Center. This venture is set to significantly improve access to experimental treatments for cancer patients in Hawaii, focusing on phase 1 trials of cutting-edge therapeutics. The center, a joint venture with partners in the Hawaii Cancer Consortium, will be named Hoʻōla, meaning healing in Hawaiian. The establishment of this center is anticipated to have a significant boost on the Hawaiian economy, marking a milestone in healthcare developments in the region.