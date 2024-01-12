New Parents, New Taxes: Navigating the 2024 Tax Season

The 2024 tax season, kicking off on January 29, is coming armed with new tax implications for new parents. The first order of business, obtaining a Social Security number for a newborn, is essential to claim them as a dependent. However, parents without a Social Security number for their newborn are advised to apply for a six-month tax extension.

Single Parents and Tax Deductions

Single parents can claim a higher standard deduction of $20,800 as the head of the household compared to $13,850 for single filers without dependents. In addition, married couples, who shoulder more than half of their child’s expenses and file separately, may also qualify for head-of-household status.

Income Levels and Tax Benefits

In the world of taxation, income levels play a significant role in the eligibility for tax benefits after having or adopting a child. The benefits are more generous for lower-income taxpayers. For instance, adoptive parents can claim a credit of up to $15,950 for adoption-related expenses. However, this credit phases out at higher income levels and is not refundable.

Child Tax Credit and Other Benefits

The Child Tax Credit is available to parents with an adjusted gross income below $200,000, or $400,000 if filing jointly. The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit applies to work-related care expenses, up to $3,000 for one child or $6,000 for two or more children. Parents with a child may also qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which offers a refundable credit of up to $3,995.

Updating the W-4 Form

Lastly, new parents are advised to update their W-4 form to reflect their dependent status. This move can lower tax refunds but increase the size of paychecks due to reduced withholdings. As the new tax season rolls in, it’s not just about the numbers but understanding how these changes impact the lives of parents and their children.