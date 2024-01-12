en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

New Parents, New Taxes: Navigating the 2024 Tax Season

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:46 am EST
New Parents, New Taxes: Navigating the 2024 Tax Season

The 2024 tax season, kicking off on January 29, is coming armed with new tax implications for new parents. The first order of business, obtaining a Social Security number for a newborn, is essential to claim them as a dependent. However, parents without a Social Security number for their newborn are advised to apply for a six-month tax extension.

Single Parents and Tax Deductions

Single parents can claim a higher standard deduction of $20,800 as the head of the household compared to $13,850 for single filers without dependents. In addition, married couples, who shoulder more than half of their child’s expenses and file separately, may also qualify for head-of-household status.

Income Levels and Tax Benefits

In the world of taxation, income levels play a significant role in the eligibility for tax benefits after having or adopting a child. The benefits are more generous for lower-income taxpayers. For instance, adoptive parents can claim a credit of up to $15,950 for adoption-related expenses. However, this credit phases out at higher income levels and is not refundable.

Child Tax Credit and Other Benefits

The Child Tax Credit is available to parents with an adjusted gross income below $200,000, or $400,000 if filing jointly. The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit applies to work-related care expenses, up to $3,000 for one child or $6,000 for two or more children. Parents with a child may also qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which offers a refundable credit of up to $3,995.

Updating the W-4 Form

Lastly, new parents are advised to update their W-4 form to reflect their dependent status. This move can lower tax refunds but increase the size of paychecks due to reduced withholdings. As the new tax season rolls in, it’s not just about the numbers but understanding how these changes impact the lives of parents and their children.

0
Finance
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
21 seconds ago
Mastercard Incorporated: A Financial Powerhouse with Promising Growth Prospects
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) began trading on January 10, 2024, on a high note with an initial surge of 1.34%, reaching $428.27. The stock soared to a daily high of $429.47, but eventually closed lower at $422.60. The company’s 52-week range has been between $340.21-$428.36, indicating noteworthy price activity throughout the year. Financial Performance and
Mastercard Incorporated: A Financial Powerhouse with Promising Growth Prospects
UEM Sunrise Bhd Navigates Property Market with Optimism and Innovation
1 min ago
UEM Sunrise Bhd Navigates Property Market with Optimism and Innovation
Wyndham Holds Firm Amid Hostile Takeover Attempts by Choice Hotels
2 mins ago
Wyndham Holds Firm Amid Hostile Takeover Attempts by Choice Hotels
CPI Release Spurs a Surge in Treasury Yields Amid Unremarkable Market Movements
27 seconds ago
CPI Release Spurs a Surge in Treasury Yields Amid Unremarkable Market Movements
Matrix Capital Markets Group Concludes Sale of Bobby Taylor Oil Company
48 seconds ago
Matrix Capital Markets Group Concludes Sale of Bobby Taylor Oil Company
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
1 min ago
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
Latest Headlines
World News
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
6 seconds
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
16 seconds
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
17 seconds
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
26 seconds
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
47 seconds
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
48 seconds
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
USC Aiken's Women's Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements
49 seconds
USC Aiken's Women's Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
52 seconds
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
1 min
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app