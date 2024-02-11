New Orleans Crowns John Menge Eastman as King of Carnival for 2024

New Orleans Crowned Its King of Carnival for 2024: John Menge Eastman

New Orleans, a city that pulses with tradition and revelry, has crowned its King of Carnival for 2024. John Menge Eastman, a native New Orleanian and co-chair of Auto Chlor Services, will don the royal mantle. The announcement came on February 11, 2024, amidst the city's vibrant anticipation for the upcoming Mardi Gras festivities.

A Legacy of Philanthropy and Service

Eastman, a well-known figure in the community, is celebrated for his philanthropy and service. His dedication to volunteering with his church and participating in medical missions overseas has left an indelible mark on the city's social fabric.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Eastman's roots run deep. His family has a long-standing association with the Rex organization, a prestigious Mardi Gras krewe. His son and nephew have served as dukes, while his niece reigned as the Queen of Carnival in 1995.

For Eastman, his appointment as Rex is not just a personal honor. It's a family legacy, a tradition passed down through generations. "It's a tremendous honor, not just for me but for my family," Eastman shared.

A Celebration with Family and Friends

Eastman plans to celebrate his new role surrounded by loved ones. Friends, extended family, and six grandchildren will join in the festivities. The joy of the occasion is palpable, echoing the city's excitement for the upcoming Mardi Gras season.

As the King of Carnival, Eastman will lead the Rex parade, one of the oldest and most iconic Mardi Gras processions. His reign will embody the spirit of New Orleans, a city known for its resilience, creativity, and unwavering commitment to tradition.

A City in Celebration

As John Menge Eastman prepares to assume his role as Rex 2024, the city of New Orleans stands ready to celebrate. His appointment, steeped in family legacy and community service, embodies the spirit of the city. The upcoming Mardi Gras season will not just be a festival of parades and masquerades but a testament to the city's resilience, tradition, and the enduring power of community.

With Eastman at the helm, the Rex parade will once again weave its way through the city's streets, a colorful tapestry of floats, costumes, and joyous revelry. The King of Carnival, surrounded by his family and friends, will lead the city in a celebration that is as much about tradition as it is about the city's indomitable spirit.