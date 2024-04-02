New KYC Norms for Mutual Fund Investors: Navigating Changes Before April 1 Deadline

The run-up to March 31, 2024, was fraught with confusion for many mutual fund (MF) investors. Here's why: those who did not meet certain conditions were being asked to re-do the KYC (know your customer) for their MF investments or be blocked from all transactions from April 1, 2024. Following representation from the MF industry, these conditions were eased a bit for existing MF investors. But this back-and-forth stirred up confusion and panic among investors. With only one day having passed since the April 1, 2024 deadline, MF industry people say it's still too soon to gauge how many investors might have been impacted by the blocking of transactions. One may have to wait for another day to know better.

Advertisment

Understanding the KYC Changes

What has changed with respect to KYC for MF investors? KYC is the process by which entities such as banks, fund houses, stock brokers, etc., verify an investor's identity before they can begin investing with them. Initially, all MF investors were asked to re-do their KYC by March 31 if it had originally not been done based on an officially valid document (OVD), such as Aadhaar, passport, voter ID card, etc. In earlier days, many investors used to submit their utility bills, like electricity and telephone bills, as address proofs. Now, the new KYC norms have revised the documents that you can submit in support of your KYC. And if someone had done KYC in the past using any of the documents that are now disallowed, then they are supposed to re-do their KYC. Failure to do so would block them from all transaction from April 1, 2024.

Impact on Existing and New Investors

Advertisment

Then came some relief for existing investors, allowing them some leeway. Now, existing MF investors do not have to re-do their KYC as long as they continue investing with their existing SEBI-registered intermediaries, that is, continue investing with the fund houses that they have been investing with. But there is a twist here. According to a fund house official who did not wish to be named, investors will not be allowed to transact with any new fund house unless they re-do their KYC once and for all, with Aadhaar, or with any other OVD (other than Aadhaar) every time they invest with a new fund house. This means that Aadhaar-based KYC reigns supreme. If your KYC at the time when you first invested in mutual funds was based on Aadhaar, you don't need to do a re-KYC today. That apart, investors also need to validate their mobile number and email ID on one of the KYC registration agency or KRA websites.

Types of KYC Statuses and Their Implications

Depending on the ID proof used for KYC, and whether your email and mobile have been validated by the KRA, an investor could have one of the following KYC statuses: validated, registered, on hold, or rejected. Validated: Where the investor's original KYC was based on Aadhaar, and both his mobile number and email ID have been validated by the KRA. What is allowed: Investor can continue with all transactions across all fund houses. Registered: Where the investor's KYC was based on an ID proof other than Aadhaar, and both his mobile number and email ID have been validated by the KRA. What is allowed: Investor can continue transacting with existing fund houses that he already has investments with. But he will not be allowed to transact with any new fund house unless he does a one-time fresh KYC using Aadhaar, or a fresh KYC using any other OVD other than Aadhaar with every new fund house he invests with. On hold: Where the investor's KYC is based on a non-OVD, or his contact details (email and mobile, even any one