New Jersey Resources Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results: A Mixed Bag

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has revealed its financial results for the opening quarter of fiscal 2024. The company posted a consolidated net income of $89.4 million, marking a fall from the $115.9 million recorded in the same period the preceding year. Additionally, the firm's consolidated net financial earnings (NFE), a non-GAAP financial measure, were $72.4 million or $0.74 per share. This is a decrease from the $110.3 million or $1.14 per share reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Reflecting on the Earnings Decline

The drop in earnings has been attributed to the extraordinarily high net financial earnings registered in the previous year, a result of Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022. Despite the decline, NJR adjusted its fiscal 2024 NFE per share (NFEPS) guidance range from $2.70-$2.85 to $2.85-$3.00, attributed to the strong performance from Energy Services in January 2024. NJR continues to maintain a projected NFEPS growth rate of 7 to 9 percent.

NJNG's Rate Case and SAVEGREEN Program

New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG), an NJR subsidiary, has filed a rate case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. The case seeks an increase in delivery rates amounting to $222.6 million and proposes a $482.4 million next-generation energy efficiency program, dubbed SAVEGREEN.

Additional Financial Details

The financial report went into further detail regarding the contributions of different business units to the net financial earnings, adjustments under NFE, and the expected contributions of business segments to fiscal 2024 NFE. NJR also provided updates on its capital expenditures, cash flows, and infrastructure, including a $150 million Infrastructure Investment Program and the status of solar investments through its Clean Energy Ventures division.