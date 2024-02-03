New Home Consents Dip 25% Post-2022 Boom: Construction Sector Slowdown

New Zealand, a nation known for its vibrant housing industry, experienced a startling 25% decrease in the number of new homes consented in 2023, dropping to 37,239 from the towering highs of 50,000 in the previous year, according to data released by Stats NZ. Yet, despite this decline, the construction rate remains higher than pre-pandemic levels, painting a picture of resilience amidst adversity.

A Confluence of Factors

Brad Olsen, a principal economist at Infometrics, attributes this reduction to a confluence of factors. First, a softening in house prices triggered by inflated interest rates has made financing onerous. Second, a staggering 41% increase in building costs compared to pre-pandemic rates has cast a shadow over the profitability of construction projects, making it difficult for builders to secure future work.

The Ripple Effect

The repercussions of this development have been felt across the industry. ELE labour hire and recruitment firm, a significant player in the construction sector, has entered receivership. Still, it has received offers of assistance for its staff, illustrating the industry's spirit of camaraderie.

The Road Ahead

Looking forward, the city of Dunedin anticipates a demand for approximately 6,500 new homes over the next three decades. At the same time, Auckland Council's call for its residents to prepare for significant floods, while greenlighting the construction of hundreds more homes in areas expected to be severely affected by flooding, raises questions about the future of housing in New Zealand. However, a silver lining appears in the form of a slowdown in the growth of residential construction costs, reported to be at its lowest since 2016.