New Graduates Encounter $30,000 Salary Gap, Notes Real Estate Witch

In the midst of a historically strong job market, new college graduates are navigating a rude awakening when it comes to salary expectations versus reality. A recent survey by Real Estate Witch reveals that undergraduates anticipate an average starting salary of $84,855, in stark contrast to the actual average of just under $56,000. This $30,000 gap underscores a significant disconnect, further exacerbated as students progress in their careers, expecting salaries more than double the average mid-career earnings reported by Glassdoor.

Understanding the Expectation Gap

The survey, conducted in March, highlights the optimism of today's students amidst low unemployment and rising wages. However, this optimism does not align with market realities. While nearly all students surveyed expressed willingness to adjust their salary expectations, their minimum acceptable starting salary still averaged at $72,580. This expectation gap suggests a potential challenge for both graduates and employers in negotiating starting salaries and managing expectations.

Job Market Prospects for Graduates

Despite the expectation gap, the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) reports a positive outlook for the class of 2023, with employers planning to hire 4% more new college graduates than the previous year. While this is a decrease from earlier projections, it still presents a hopeful scenario for job-seeking graduates. However, starting salaries are expected to level off, with some disciplines facing declines compared to last year, as per NACE's findings.

Adjusting to Market Realities

As businesses adjust to economic fluctuations, with some sectors experiencing a 6.6% decrease in salaries for new hires, recent graduates are encouraged to prioritize gaining valuable experience over securing a high starting salary. Economist Luke Pardue from Gusto emphasizes the importance of skill acquisition in the early stages of one's career, which can lead to better opportunities in the future. This perspective suggests that, despite the initial disappointment in salary expectations, there are pathways to career advancement and financial success.