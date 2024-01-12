en English
Business

New Fund Offers on the Horizon: A Peek into Groww and Old Bridge’s Upcoming NFOs

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
New Fund Offers on the Horizon: A Peek into Groww and Old Bridge’s Upcoming NFOs

For investors seeking novel avenues in the mutual fund terrain, two New Fund Offers (NFOs) are on the horizon. Groww and Old Bridge, both well-established players in the financial market, are set to launch their offerings, opening up fresh opportunities in the Equity: Flexi Cap and Equity: Sectoral-Banking funds respectively.

Groww’s Foray into Flexi Cap Funds

Groww, the investment platform that has been making waves with its user-friendly interface and diverse portfolio, is introducing an Equity: Flexi Cap fund. The NFO period for this fund is set to be brief, commencing on January 17 and concluding on January 19. The Flexi Cap fund provides investors with a flexible investment approach, allowing them to invest across market capitalizations and sectors. This brief window offers interested parties the chance to become early adopters of this fund, potentially reaping the benefits of the initial offering price before the fund joins the open market.

Old Bridge’s Sectoral-Banking Fund

Simultaneously, Old Bridge is rolling out an Equity: Sectoral-Banking fund. Unlike Groww’s offering, the NFO period for this fund is extended, running from January 17 to January 31. This fund offers a concentrated exposure to the banking sector, allowing for potentially high returns during periods of sectoral upswing. This longer subscription period provides ample opportunity for investors to evaluate the fund and make an informed decision.

The NFO Phenomenon

A New Fund Offer, similar to an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for stocks, is a method employed by Asset Management Companies (AMCs) to introduce new mutual fund schemes. The NFO period is a unique opportunity for investors to subscribe to a fund before it becomes available for trading in the open market. It’s a chance to capitalize on the initial offering price before the fund begins regular trading.

While these two NFOs are making headlines, it should be noted that mutual fund investors also have the chance to participate in ongoing NFOs by Baroda, DSP, Mirae, and Bandhan, offering a variety of fund classes including Equity: Large Cap, Equity: Multi Cap, and Hybrid: Multi Asset Allocation.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

