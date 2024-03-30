New College Grads Face $30K Gap in Salary Expectations Versus Reality, Report Shows

Amid a robust job market, new college graduates are hitting a financial reality check, expecting to earn significantly more than what's currently being offered. A recent study by Real Estate Witch reveals a staggering $30,000 gap between expected and actual starting salaries for fresh graduates, challenging their optimism and financial planning for the future.

Expectations Versus Reality

While the job market appears welcoming with low unemployment rates and rising wages, today's college graduates are aiming high with their salary expectations, eyeing an average of $84,855 for their first post-graduation job. However, the reality paints a different picture, with the actual average starting salary hovering around $56,000. This discrepancy extends further into their careers, with a decade's experience expecting salaries over $200,000, starkly contrasting with the mid-career average of $98,647 reported by Glassdoor.

The Job Market's Silver Lining

Despite these challenges, the outlook for new graduates isn't entirely bleak. Employers are reportedly planning to hire 4% more graduates from the class of 2023 compared to the previous year. Yet, the enthusiasm is dampened as these positions may not offer higher salaries compared to those offered to the class of 2022. Disciplines traditionally associated with high starting salaries, such as engineering and computer science, are expected to see a stagnation or even a decrease in offered salaries, according to a survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE).

Adapting to the Market

The current scenario suggests that for many recent or soon-to-be graduates, gaining relevant experience might take precedence over securing a high salary. According to Luke Pardue, an economist at Gusto, this shift in priority could eventually lead to better job opportunities in the future. As the job market evolves, both employers and graduates may need to recalibrate their expectations and strategies to navigate the ongoing discrepancies between salary expectations and reality successfully.