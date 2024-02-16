Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.0377 Per Share

In a move that underscores the resilience and appeal of municipal bonds in a fluctuating market, the Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSE American: NBH) has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0377 per share, a gesture that not only rewards its shareholders but also reflects a steady confidence in the municipal bond market. With a forward yield of 4.35%, this announcement, made on February 16, 2024, marks another chapter in the fund's long history of providing income exempt from regular federal income tax to its investors.

A Beacon of Stability in Uncertain Times

Since its inception in 2002, the Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has carved out a niche for itself as a reliable source of tax-exempt income for investors, navigating through the ebbs and flows of the market with a strategic focus on municipal bonds. The fund's consistent dividend payout, now standing at $0.0377 per share payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 29, 2024, speaks volumes about its management's ability to identify and capitalize on opportunities within the municipal bond sector. This meticulous approach has not only provided a shield against the volatility of the market but has also positioned the fund as a staple in the portfolios of those looking for stable, tax-exempt income.

Understanding the Impact of Tax-Exemption

The allure of the Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc goes beyond just its dividend yield. The fund's strategy to provide income that is exempt from regular federal income tax, although potentially subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for some shareholders, makes it a significant player in the investment landscape. This exemption plays a critical role in the appeal of municipal bonds, particularly in an era where investors are increasingly looking for ways to maximize their returns while minimizing their tax liabilities. By focusing on income that is exempt from federal income tax, the fund not only offers a financial reprieve to its investors but also contributes to the broader goal of supporting municipal projects and infrastructure development across the United States.

Transparency and Compliance: A Commitment to Shareholders

In adherence to Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc ensures a high level of transparency regarding the composition of its distributions. This commitment to clarity allows investors to assess the sustainability and tax implications of their investments more accurately. Furthermore, the fund's notice for distributions not consisting solely of net investment income, disclosing estimated portions of the distribution including net investment income, capital gains, and return of capital, exemplifies its dedication to providing shareholders with all necessary information to make informed decisions. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions paid in 2024 will be made after the year ends, ensuring that investors have a clear understanding of their investments.

The recent announcement by the Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc of a monthly dividend of $0.0377 per share, payable on March 15, 2024, with a record date of February 29, 2024, and an ex-date of February 28, 2024, is more than just a routine dividend declaration. It is a testament to the fund's enduring strategy of providing tax-exempt income to its investors, a commitment to transparency and compliance, and an unwavering belief in the value of municipal bonds. As the fund continues to navigate the complexities of the market, its role in providing a stable, tax-efficient source of income to investors remains as relevant and vital as ever.