Netomnia Secures £147.5M Boost to Lead UK Fibre Expansion, Welcomes Barclays, Alpha Bank, and Nord/LB

Netomnia and its sister company YouFibre have announced a significant milestone in their journey to become a leading fibre provider in the UK, having successfully secured an additional £147.5 million in debt financing. This latest funding round brings their total debt financing to £377.5 million, with the overall raised funds reaching £795.5 million in just three years. The addition of Barclays, Alpha Bank, and Nord/LB as lenders, alongside continued support from existing financial partners, underscores the strong market confidence in Netomnia's strategic vision and operational efficiency.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and Network Deployment

With the UK's digital infrastructure demands growing exponentially, Netomnia's ambitious plan to deploy fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) networks across underserved regions is more relevant than ever. The company has already made significant strides, surpassing 850,000 premises, and aims to leverage the new funds to accelerate its network rollout. This strategic expansion is not just about adding new premises but also about enhancing quality, reliability, and customer service in the broadband sector.

Impact of New Funding

Advertisment

The additional £147.5 million in funding is a testament to the confidence that new and existing lenders have in Netomnia and YouFibre's potential. Jeremy Chelot, CEO of both companies, expressed his gratitude for the support and highlighted the importance of the funding in achieving their goals. "This backing demonstrates the strength of Netomnia's deployment plans in the market and we're delighted they have chosen to support the continued acceleration of our businesses," Chelot stated. With a customer base now at 80,000, the focus remains on deepening network penetration and enhancing service offerings.

Looking to the Future

The infusion of new funds is poised to catalyze Netomnia's mission to redefine the UK's broadband landscape. The support from high-caliber financial institutions signifies a vote of confidence in the company's business model, strategic priorities, and execution capabilities. As Netomnia and YouFibre push forward with their network deployment, the implications for the UK's digital economy are profound. Enhanced connectivity will not only boost economic activities but also improve the quality of life for residents by providing reliable and fast internet services.

As the journey continues, the narrative around Netomnia's and YouFibre's rapid growth and the transformative impact of their network deployment on the UK's broadband market will undoubtedly evolve. The commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering a connected society remains at the heart of their mission, promising a future where access to high-quality broadband is not just a luxury but a given for all.