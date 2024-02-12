Netlist's Q4 Earnings: Investors Brace for Loss Amid Ongoing Legal Battle with Micron

Tomorrow, Netlist (OTCQB:NLST) will disclose its Q4 earnings before the market opens, and analysts are bracing for a loss of $0.070 per share - a 16.7% decrease year-over-year (Y/Y). This comes despite an anticipated revenue increase of 1.57%, totaling $22.0 million, compared to the same quarter last year. For the current fiscal year, analysts predict a loss per share of $0.250, representing a significant rise from the previous year's loss of $0.140.

Netlist's Recent Earnings History

Netlist has faced challenges in recent years, with the company failing to beat earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the past two years. Moreover, Netlist has only surpassed revenue estimates 88% of the time. These figures suggest a company grappling with finding the right balance between growth and profitability.

Recent News and Stock Price Fluctuations

Netlist's stock price has experienced some notable fluctuations in recent weeks. Following a court decision to stay a case with Micron pending inter partes review (IPR) decisions, Netlist's stock price took a significant hit. However, when a trial in the Micron patent lawsuit was cancelled, Netlist's shares jumped, providing a glimmer of hope for investors.

Analysts' Opinions and Future Outlook

Tomorrow's earnings report is of particular interest to investors and analysts, who are keen to see if Netlist can turn the tide and start delivering stronger financial results. With the company's history of missing EPS estimates and revenue targets, the pressure is on for Netlist to demonstrate its ability to navigate the challenges it faces and deliver value to its shareholders.

As I prepare to cover the earnings release tomorrow, I am reminded of the importance of resilience and adaptability in the ever-changing landscape of tech. Netlist's story serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, there is always the potential for growth and innovation.

Key Points: