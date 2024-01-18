en English
Asia

Net Asset Value Announcement: Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) at USD 31.6909

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
In a recent announcement dated January 18, 2024, the net asset value (NAV) of the Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D), traded under the code SADA LN and bearing the ISIN LU2300294589, was disclosed. The NAV per share of the fund as of the dealing date January 17, 2024, stands at USD 31.6909. This information is crucial for stakeholders and potential investors, providing an updated snapshot of the fund’s performance and value.

Details on Shares in Issue

Also detailed in this announcement is the number of shares in issue for the fund. As of the date of the announcement, the total number of shares in issue is reported to be 6,254,483. This figure is a critical component for investors when assessing the liquidity of the fund and its market capitalization.

Issuer’s Responsibility and Source of Information

The issuer of this announcement has assumed full responsibility for the disclosed content. The information presented, which is of a regulatory nature, has been disseminated by the EQS Group, a leading provider of regulatory announcement services. It serves as a reliable source of information for investors and stakeholders tracking the performance and value of the fund.

Asia Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

