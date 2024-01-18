Net Asset Value Announcement: Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) at USD 31.6909

In a recent announcement dated January 18, 2024, the net asset value (NAV) of the Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D), traded under the code SADA LN and bearing the ISIN LU2300294589, was disclosed. The NAV per share of the fund as of the dealing date January 17, 2024, stands at USD 31.6909. This information is crucial for stakeholders and potential investors, providing an updated snapshot of the fund’s performance and value.

Details on Shares in Issue

Also detailed in this announcement is the number of shares in issue for the fund. As of the date of the announcement, the total number of shares in issue is reported to be 6,254,483. This figure is a critical component for investors when assessing the liquidity of the fund and its market capitalization.

Issuer’s Responsibility and Source of Information

The issuer of this announcement has assumed full responsibility for the disclosed content. The information presented, which is of a regulatory nature, has been disseminated by the EQS Group, a leading provider of regulatory announcement services. It serves as a reliable source of information for investors and stakeholders tracking the performance and value of the fund.

Unrelated Advertisements

Interestingly, the announcement also includes a link to an image and an unrelated advertisement offering a free trading plan by Stefan Klotter for the year 2024. This plan suggests investment strategies in various sectors for achieving high returns. Despite being unrelated to the NAV announcement, it serves as a reminder of the diverse investment options and strategies available in the financial market.