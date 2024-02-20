Neo Energy Metals to Inward List on A2X Markets, A First for Offshore Companies

Neo Energy Metals, a London Stock Exchange-listed company specializing in uranium and strategic metals, has announced its plans to inward list its shares on South Africa's A2X Markets from 27th February 2024. This bold move positions Neo Energy Metals as the first offshore company to inward list on A2X, setting a significant milestone for the South African exchange.

Advertisment

A First for A2X

A2X Markets' CEO Kevin Brady expressed his enthusiasm for this development, highlighting the opportunity it provides to expand investment options for South African investors. The listing of Neo Energy Metals, led by CEO Sean Heathcote, signals the company's intent to broaden its investor base and simplify the trading of its shares, particularly to leverage South African opportunities.

The Henkries Project – A New Hope for the Uranium Industry

Advertisment

The company's focus is largely on the Henkries project in the Northern Cape, aiming to produce uranium at a low cost and in an eco-friendly manner. The project, discovered by Anglo American in 1975, consists of two deposits - Henkries Central and Henkries North. With an ambitious plan to develop this uranium-focused project, Neo Energy Metals looks to provide an attractive investment proposition for South African investors.

A2X Markets – The Rising Star of South African Capital Markets

Established by Brady, Sean Melnick, and Ashley Mendelowitz as a more efficient alternative to the incumbent Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), A2X Markets has shown impressive growth since its inception. With over 80 securities added in the past year, the exchange now counts a total of 183 listed securities with a combined market cap of R8.5 trillion. The platform has seen a significant increase in trade value and count since being licensed in 2017, indicating a thriving platform. It now includes 31 of the JSE Top 40 constituents, demonstrating its rising prominence in the South African capital market.