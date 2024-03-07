Nello's, Iconic Upper East Side Eatery, Faces Closure Over $5 Million Unpaid Rent

Located on the affluent streets of Madison Avenue, Nello's, a landmark dining destination known for its celebrity patrons and exorbitantly priced pasta, has been shuttered. The New York City Marshal's notice on its door marked a dramatic turn for the upscale Italian restaurant, revealing a legal possession of the premises by the landlord, MBS Real Estate Group LLC, due to an outstanding $5 million in back rent.

Advertisment

Years of Financial Struggles Come to a Head

Despite Nello's reputation as a hub for the rich and famous, financial difficulties have plagued the establishment for years, with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating the crisis. Sources indicate that the restaurant's owner, Thomas Makkos, has not fulfilled rent obligations since 2019, leading to the eviction. Amidst these proceedings, a significant debt to Con Edison amounting to $240,996 raises further questions about the management's fiscal responsibility. The restaurant's spokesperson, Todd Shapiro, however, contests the claimed amount, suggesting ongoing negotiations with the landlord in hopes of a resolution.

A Legacy of Glamour and Controversy

Since its inception in 1992 by the charismatic Romanian-born Nello Balan, the restaurant has been as much a part of the city's gossip columns as its culinary scene. From Donald Trump's courtship of Melania to outrageous bills for truffle dishes, Nello's has maintained a unique blend of notoriety and allure. Yet, the restaurant's legacy is also marked by disputes and legal troubles, including the eventual ousting of Balan by co-owner Makkos and allegations of discriminatory practices against solo female diners.

As the dust settles on the current eviction, speculation abounds regarding the future of Nello's. Shapiro remains optimistic, hinting at a potential relocation or revival of the brand, while sources close to the landlord suggest a willingness to continue the Nello legacy, albeit without Makkos's involvement. The complex history of Nello's, coupled with its recent financial woes, paints a picture of uncertainty for one of New York City's most talked-about eateries.