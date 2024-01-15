NELCO Reports Robust Q3 Financial Results Amid Economic Slowdown

NELCO, an Indian multinational, has released its financial results for the third quarter, showcasing strong growth despite global economic uncertainties. The company’s consolidated net profit surged by 23% to 6.1 crore rupees, a significant rise from the 5 crore rupees reported year-on-year (YoY).Revenue too saw a substantial uptick of 12%, reaching 183 crore rupees, compared to 74 crore rupees during the same period in the previous year.

EBITDA Performance and Profit Margin

The company’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) also witnessed a growth of 6.4%, amounting to 16 crore rupees as opposed to 15 crore rupees YoY. Despite these positive figures, the profit margin experienced a slight dip from 20.5% to 19.5% YoY.

Robust Performance Amid Economic Slowdown

This robust performance comes at a time of global economic slowdown and looming recession fears. Yet, Indian companies like NELCO and Jio Financial Services, which also announced its December quarter results on the same day, continue to report strong quarterly results. The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, also closed at new record highs on January 12, with the former increasing by 847 points to 72,568 and the latter by 247 points to 21,895.

India Inc. on a Recovery Path

This performance between July 2023 and September 2023 indicates a recovery in India Inc. The previous week was particularly bullish for Nifty, thanks to the strong participation from the IT space, even while BANKNIFTY lacked conviction. As such, NELCO’s Q3 results provide a glimpse into the resilience and potential of the Indian economy in the face of global economic challenges.