NEITI Reports N10.143 Trillion Shared Among FG, States, LGs in 2023

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has disclosed an unprecedented disbursement of N10.143 trillion among the Federal, State, and Local Government tiers in 2023, reflecting a robust 23.56% increase from the previous year's allocations. This surge is attributed to the strategic removal of petrol subsidies and the adoption of a floating exchange rate by the incumbent administration, underscoring a transformative fiscal landscape.

The distribution saw the Federal Government receiving N3.99 trillion, accounting for 39.37% of the total allocation, while the States and Local Governments received N3.585 trillion and N2.56 trillion, respectively.

The comprehensive report by NEITI illuminated the fiscal augmentation as a direct consequence of improved revenue remittances to the Federation Account, spurred by the government's policy shifts. Notably, the allocations to each government tier experienced varied increases, highlighting the nuanced impact of different revenue streams contributing to the Federation Account.

State-by-State Allocation Analysis

Drilling down into the allocations, Delta State emerged as the top beneficiary with a gross allocation of N402.26 billion, closely followed by Rivers and Akwa-Ibom States, receiving N398.53 billion and N293.58 billion, respectively. In contrast, Nasarawa State received the minimum allocation of N73.32 billion.

These disparities underscore the significant influence of oil and gas derivation revenue on state allocations, exposing the intricate interplay between natural resource endowments and fiscal federalism in Nigeria.

The NEITI report also shed light on the volatile nature of revenue remittances to the Federation Account, primarily influenced by the fluctuating fortunes of oil and gas revenues. It identified the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Federal Inland Revenue Service, and Nigeria Customs Service as the principal contributors to the Federation Account, underscoring the critical role of oil, gas royalties, and various taxes in shaping the country's revenue profile.