Needham & Company Holds Steady on DoorDash Buy Rating Amid Fee Structure Revamp

In a recent development, Needham & Company has upheld its Buy rating on DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH) and held firm at a $133.00 price target, undeterred by the delivery giant's recent adjustments to its fee structure in New York City. These modifications encompass a newly levied NYC Regulatory Response Fee and augmented fees for NYC restaurants. The decisions stem from the city's hike in minimum wage for delivery workers and an upsurge in service fee minimums.

DoorDash’s New Fee Structure

In reaction to New York City's rising minimum wage for delivery workers, DoorDash has recalibrated its fee structure. However, Needham analysts are optimistic that DoorDash can counterbalance this wage increase through the novel fee structure, without being heavily dependent on a rise in consumer spending propelled by tipping.

Needham Conviction List

DoorDash has found a place on the Needham Conviction List, a list that signifies the firm's faith in DoorDash's performance capabilities and potential for growth. This belief is fortified despite apprehensions about incremental margins being influenced by the NYC minimum wage hike and other investments.

InvestingPro Analysis

InvestingPro underscores DoorDash's robust revenue growth, impressive market capitalization, and significant price total return over the previous year. The delivery giant is credited with having more cash than debt, hinting at financial stability. However, DoorDash's high revenue valuation multiple and negative P/E ratio suggest that it has not turned a profit over the last twelve months.

Future Predictions

Needham analysts also foresee DoorDash outperforming consensus estimates for 2024 and 2025, dismissing anxieties over the impact of the NYC minimum wage increase and other investments on the company's margins. InvestingPro offers further insights into DoorDash's financial health and prospects, with an enticing promotional offer for subscribers desiring a more comprehensive analysis.