Nebraska Treasurer Advocates for Unclaimed Property Search

Nebraska State Treasurer Tom Briese is encouraging residents to embark on a search for unclaimed property that might be rightfully theirs. Unclaimed property encompasses financial accounts or valuable items that have been left dormant or forgotten by their rightful owners over a significant period. Across the United States, it is believed that over 33 million people possess some form of unclaimed property, highlighting the importance of this endeavor.

Nebraska's Success in Returning Unclaimed Property

In 2023, Nebraska's Unclaimed Property Division demonstrated the importance of such searches, successfully returning more than $17 million to rightful owners within the state. This success underscores the potential benefits that could be realized by individuals who take the time to investigate any potential unclaimed property they might have.

How to Check for Unclaimed Property in Nebraska

The Nebraska Treasurer's Office provides a straightforward method for individuals to search for any unclaimed property. Residents are urged to visit the dedicated website or call the Unclaimed Property Division to initiate their search. It's worth noting that the state does not charge for this service, and residents are warned against using paid sites that offer to do this work on their behalf.

New Property Added Daily

Treasurer Tom Briese advises residents to check the site regularly, as new property is added to the agency's records every day. Given the high rate of unclaimed property nationwide and the demonstrated success of Nebraska's efforts to return lost assets, it's a search that could prove fruitful for many.