NDIS Software Firm GoodHuman Enters Liquidation, Owes Staff $3M in Unpaid Wages

Melbourne-based NDIS software provider GoodHuman has been forced into liquidation, leaving its workforce grappling with substantial financial losses. The Supreme Court of Victoria ordered the company's closure, revealing nearly $3 million in debts, including unpaid wages and superannuation to its employees.

Founded in 2018 by Jonathan Murray, GoodHuman aimed to revolutionize administration for NDIS service providers. However, financial turmoil ensued, leading to months of delayed salary payments. Despite efforts to secure funding and stabilize operations, the company's financial woes deepened, culminating in a court ruling for its liquidation. Employees, now facing severe financial strain, express both relief and sorrow over the company's demise.

The Toll on Employees

GoodHuman's financial instability has had a profound impact on its staff, with some owed up to $50,000 in wages and superannuation. The delayed and missing payments forced many employees into dire situations, including having to sell personal assets and struggle to meet basic living expenses. The liquidation ruling allows employees to seek government assistance, but the situation remains a bittersweet resolution to months of uncertainty.

Jonathan Murray, GoodHuman's founder, expressed deep regret over the situation, emphasizing the company's efforts to innovate in the NDIS sector. The focus now shifts to ensuring that employees receive the entitlements they are owed through the liquidation process. This event serves as a cautionary tale for startups in high-stakes industries, highlighting the importance of financial stability and responsibility towards employees.