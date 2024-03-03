NDB Bank Launches Privilege Junior Savings: Empowering Sri Lanka's Young with Financial Wisdom

In an innovative move to foster financial literacy among the youth, NDB Bank has rolled out its latest offering, Privilege Junior Savings, designed exclusively for the children of high-net-worth individuals in Sri Lanka. Aimed at minors from one day to 18 years old, this initiative marks a significant step towards inculcating financial empowerment from an early age.

Advertisment

Building Financial Acumen in the Young

NDB CEO Kelum Edirisinghe emphasized the bank's objective behind introducing Privilege Junior Savings, stating, "Nurturing future leaders with financial acumen, NDB Privilege Junior Savings serves as the bedrock for a secure and prosperous future." The program not only aims to instill responsible financial habits among the youth but also offers a plethora of exclusive benefits to enrich their banking experience. These include elevated interest rates, bonus interest for consistent monthly deposits, a dedicated debit card for teenagers through the NEOS Pixel Digital Savings Account, and comprehensive mobile banking facilities.

Exclusive Benefits and Life Skills

Advertisment

Account holders are privy to a special gift scheme, hospitalisation cover, and a variety of unique, tailor-made engagement activities. Beyond the financial perks, Privilege Junior Savings encourages essential life skills such as compulsory savings, prioritizing easy withdrawals for emergencies or educational purposes, and fostering digital banking proficiency early on through the bank's NEOS mobile app. This initiative also introduces teenagers to the concept of financial independence with the provision of a debit card, under the vigilant oversight of their parents.

Secure Future for Young Savers

With the launch of Privilege Junior Savings, NDB Bank reaffirms its commitment to providing bespoke financial solutions and personalized services to support the next generation's journey towards financial wisdom. "Good Life Starts Early" with Privilege Junior Savings, encapsulates the bank's vision of nurturing a prosperous and financially savvy future for young savers. NDB stands ready to embark on this financial voyage with your child, ensuring a path of growth, education, and security.

The introduction of Privilege Junior Savings by NDB Bank is not just an innovative banking product, but a testament to the institution's dedication towards crafting a financially enlightened future generation. As these young individuals step into the realm of financial independence, NDB's latest initiative promises to be a cornerstone in their journey towards achieving a secure and prosperous future.