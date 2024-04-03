NCLT Splits on Byju's Rights Issue Plea; Case Moves to Tribunal President for Decision

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has experienced a rare split decision regarding a plea by investors to halt the rights issue of Byju's, a leading ed-tech firm. This division has led to the case being escalated to the president of the tribunal for a definitive ruling. The contention centers on a group of investors seeking to pause the company's rights issue amid allegations of mismanagement and operational concerns.

Dissecting the Dispute

At the heart of the matter is Byju's attempt to increase its authorized share capital, as disclosed during its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on March 29. Despite CEO Byju Raveendran's invitation to dissenting investors to partake in the $200 million rights issue, the plea for a stay by investors including Peak XV Partners, General Atlantic, and Prosus brought the issue before the NCLT Bengaluru bench. The tribunal's subsequent inability to reach a unanimous decision underscores the complexity of this corporate governance dispute.

The EGM and Investor Concerns

The EGM, which went ahead as planned despite the plea for deferral, saw no objections to the proposed resolutions. However, the dissenting investors had earlier expressed their inability to make an informed decision due to restricted access to crucial company documents. This lack of transparency, coupled with the failure to notify all shareholders of the EGM, fueled the plea for intervention by the NCLT.

Implications for Byju's

This legal tangle has placed Byju's in a precarious position, with the company's financial operations, including the disbursement of employee salaries, being directly impacted. The founder's admission of salary delays highlights the operational challenges faced by Byju's amidst this legal scrutiny. As the case awaits a decision from a third NCLT member, the future of Byju's rights issue and the broader implications for its governance and financial health hang in the balance.

The unfolding scenario at Byju's serves as a critical reminder of the intricate balance between investor rights and corporate governance. As stakeholders eagerly await the tribunal president's ruling, the case may set a precedent for how disputes of this nature are resolved in India's corporate landscape, emphasizing the need for transparency, accountability, and equitable treatment of all shareholders.