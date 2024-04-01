NBET Struggles to Recover $69.38M Debt Due to TCN Petition, Faces Audit Queries

The Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) is embroiled in a financial dilemma, unable to recover a substantial debt of about $69.38 million owed by two foreign companies from Benin Republic, primarily due to a petition by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). This situation is further compounded by an audit query regarding NBET's non-compliance and internal control weaknesses, alongside an unresolved loan recovery from former employees, spotlighting significant financial management challenges within the organization.

Audit Query Raises Alarm

An audit report by the Auditor General for the Federation underscored NBET's failure to reclaim approximately $69.40 million, equating to around N25.19 billion, as of January 31, 2019. The query pointed to the Financial Regulations (FR) 2009, emphasizing the accountability of officers to pursue outstanding revenue diligently. Additionally, contractual agreements with CommunateElectrique Du Benin (CEB) and Societe Nigerienne D'Electricite (NIGELEC) had provisions for interest on overdue amounts, which NBET failed to enforce. Concerns were also raised about NBET's negligence in recovering a N188.36 million loan from a former Managing Director and seven other ex-staff, further highlighting financial oversight issues.

TCN's Petition Stalls Debt Recovery Efforts

In response to the audit query, NBET management detailed the procedural complications encountered due to TCN's petition. The petition effectively challenged NBET's role in the ECOWAS regional electricity market and its authority to execute contracts with CEB and NIGELEC. As a result, TCN claimed responsibility for debt recovery, creating a deadlock in resolving the outstanding financial obligations. This development has significantly hindered NBET's ability to manage its international power sale agreements effectively and recover the owed sums, despite government directives to finalize these contractual engagements.

Financial Management and Compliance Issues

The audit findings also shed light on NBET's failure to submit required audited financial statements for the years 2017 to 2019, in violation of Financial Regulations 2009. This lack of compliance has raised further concerns about NBET's financial management practices and its adherence to regulatory requirements. The accumulating challenges of debt recovery, loan repayment, and audit compliance paint a troubling picture of NBET's financial health and operational efficiency.

As NBET grapples with these multifaceted financial and administrative challenges, the implications for its operations and the broader electricity trading landscape are profound. Stakeholders await decisive action to address these issues, ensuring sustainable financial management and bolstering confidence in Nigeria's electricity trading mechanisms.