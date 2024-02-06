Nazara Technologies Q3FY24 Profit Soars by 46.7%, Esports Segment Shines

In a striking demonstration of resilience and robustness in an ever-evolving industry, Nazara Technologies, a diversified gaming and sports media company, has reported a substantial 46.7 percent increase in net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The net profit grew to Rs 29.52 crore, up from Rs 20.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

A Balancing Act of Verticals

The company's ascendancy is primarily attributed to its esports vertical's stalwart performance. However, this surge was somewhat counterbalanced by lower profits in the gaming and adtech segments. The revenue from operations saw a modest increment of two percent YoY, reaching Rs 320.4 crore, while EBITDA witnessed a more significant rise of 24 percent to Rs 37.7 crore.

Nazara Technologies' operations are anchored in three key sectors: gaming, esports, and advertising. The company successfully raised Rs 250 crore from investors, thereby accomplishing its FY24 fundraising goal with a total of Rs 760 crore amassed.

Esports Taking the Lead

The esports vertical emerged as the most influential revenue generator, registering a 27 percent YoY increase to Rs 193.7 crore. Nodwin Gaming and Sportskeeda, too, enjoyed a surge in their revenue by 20 percent and 68 percent, respectively. In contrast, the gaming vertical's revenue declined by 12 percent YoY, and the real-money gaming business revenue was halved due to the new 28 percent GST regime's impact.

The adtech business revenue declined by 44 percent as the company decided to shift focus to higher-margin business clients and diversify its client base.

New Appointments and Future Plans

As part of its strategic moves, Nazara Technologies appointed Dhaval Sheth as the Head – Strategic Initiatives. The company also announced the launch of five new games from Nazara Publishing, underlining its commitment to innovation and expansion.

Nazara Technologies has charted out plans to launch up to 20 games across various platforms in the next 12-18 months. The investment for these games is slated to be within the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore per game.

Geographically, India contributed to 46 percent of the company's revenues, North America accounted for 38 percent, and the rest of the world made up the remaining 16 percent for the first nine months of the financial year 2023.