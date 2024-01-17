Nav's New Service Guides Small Businesses Denied Credit, While ChewTyme Supports Minority Restaurant Owners

Small businesses seeking credit or loans may find a silver lining in rejection, thanks to a new service offered by Nav, a financial health platform. The "next best option" service is designed to provide clarity and direction to businesses that have been turned down for a credit card or loan, presenting alternative financial options. Nav's vice president of product, Neha Komma, highlighted that loan rejections should be viewed as an opportunity to discover more apt financial solutions.

Addressing the High Rate of Loan Rejections

With nearly half of all small business loan applications ending in rejection, the common frustration and sense of aimlessness that business owners often experience after a denial can be overwhelming. Nav's service aims to mitigate this by leveraging aggregated credit and financial data, helping businesses understand all their funding options before they even apply. If a business is declined, the system will analyze real-time application and lender data to clarify the reasons behind the rejection and suggest other available options that could be a better fit.

Turning Financial Setbacks into Opportunities

This initiative is part of Nav's larger objective to transform difficult financial moments into opportunities for growth and success for small businesses. It addresses a widespread problem faced by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), that of securing necessary financing, a challenge highlighted by PYMNTS Intelligence.

Supporting Minority Restaurant Owners

In related news, the Houston-based food delivery app ChewTyme, founded by Ashley Loveless Cunningham, is lending a helping hand to minority restaurant owners. Currently in beta mode with 14 small restaurant owners onboard, ChewTyme provides free resources such as mentorship, community building, and a virtual assistant for building business credit. With a 17% commission fee below the market rate and a flat $4.95 delivery fee for consumers, the app aims to assist small restaurant owners in scaling their businesses and enhancing their business credit scores.