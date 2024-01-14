en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Navigating the UK’s Cost of Living Crisis: A Study on Affordable Retirement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Navigating the UK’s Cost of Living Crisis: A Study on Affordable Retirement

As the cost of living crisis in the UK escalates, retirees are finding themselves in a precarious financial situation. The state pension, currently standing at £203.85 per week (£10,600 per year), is available to individuals who are 66 or older. However, with the retirement age set to increase to 67 and then 68 for those born after April 5, 1960, many are left questioning their financial security.

Dudley and West Bromwich ranked as affordable retirement destinations

A study by loan broker Sambla offers some hope by ranking the most affordable places to retire in the UK. This ranking was achieved by comparing the cost of living without rent in different locations. Dudley and West Bromwich, both in the West Midlands, featured in the top 20. Dudley, a town known for its attractions such as Dudley Zoo and the Black Country Living Museum, ranked twelfth with a cost of living of £644 per person per month (pp/pm). To live comfortably for 15 years post-retirement in Dudley, a retirement fund of £115,920 is needed, excluding inflation. If one lives to 100 years old, £262,752 would be required.

London, the most expensive retirement spot

On the other hand, London, known for its high cost of living, unsurprisingly topped the list as the most expensive place to retire in the UK. Retirees would need a retirement pot of £187,020 for 15 years, or a staggering £423,912 for living to 100. Birmingham, the UK’s second-largest city, ranked fifth, requiring £146,880 for 15 years and £332,928 for a centenarian retiree.

The growing concern of UK’s cost of living crisis

These figures highlight the growing concern of the UK’s cost of living crisis. With inflation and everyday essentials cost on the rise, many retirees find themselves worried about their financial future. The table by Sambla provides a full breakdown of retirement fund requirements in the West Midlands, considering different life expectancies. The importance of early retirement planning and understanding the lifestyle your pension will realistically provide is stressed more than ever. Tailored financial planning and seeking support can provide peace of mind and help retirees get the most out of their money.

0
Finance United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
29 seconds ago
Panasonic Targets 50% Market Share in India's Wiring Devices Sector by 2030
In a bold strategic move, Panasonic Electric Works India (PEWIN), a subsidiary of Panasonic Life Solutions, has set its sights on a 50% market share in India’s wiring devices sector by 2030. This ambitious goal was outlined by Joint Managing Director, Toshinobu Kawasaki, who disclosed the company’s plans to intensify its market expansion in the
Panasonic Targets 50% Market Share in India's Wiring Devices Sector by 2030
GNBS Reinforces Accuracy in Commerce with 2024 Verification Drive
2 mins ago
GNBS Reinforces Accuracy in Commerce with 2024 Verification Drive
Amelia Persaud's 'Party Prime': A Success Story of Resilience and Passion
2 mins ago
Amelia Persaud's 'Party Prime': A Success Story of Resilience and Passion
Money and Happiness: The Complex Relationship and How to Maximize Joy from Salary Increases
38 seconds ago
Money and Happiness: The Complex Relationship and How to Maximize Joy from Salary Increases
Equal=Grounds Coffee House Embarks on a New Chapter Under Monique Chatman
1 min ago
Equal=Grounds Coffee House Embarks on a New Chapter Under Monique Chatman
Mother Weaves Success: Ranette Simpson's Journey from Crochet Enthusiast to Entrepreneur
2 mins ago
Mother Weaves Success: Ranette Simpson's Journey from Crochet Enthusiast to Entrepreneur
Latest Headlines
World News
Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy
7 seconds
Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
1 min
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
1 min
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
2 mins
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
2 mins
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
2 mins
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
Project 2025: A Radical Vision for America's Future
2 mins
Project 2025: A Radical Vision for America's Future
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
2 mins
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
2 mins
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app