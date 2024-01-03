en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Navigating the Trading Course of Redwood Trust Inc.: A Strategic Insight

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Navigating the Trading Course of Redwood Trust Inc.: A Strategic Insight

The financial sphere is abuzz with discussions on Redwood Trust Inc. 10.00% Series A Fixed-rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (RWT.P.A). A recent technical analysis provides an insightful strategy for those interested in navigating this stock’s course. The analysis, highlighting the significance of pivot points, offers a roadmap for potential trading approaches.

A Closer Look at the Pivot Points

Pivot points are crucial for understanding the potential movements of a stock, and in the case of RWT.P.A, they suggest intriguing possibilities. If the stock price tests the first level of support at $23.39, it triggers a buy signal. Traders should aim for an upside target of $25.07, while setting a stop loss at $23.32 to limit potential damages. This strategy underscores the importance of vigilance in volatile markets and the need to shield investments from undue risk.

Deciphering the Resistance Levels

On the other side of the equation, resistance levels present another set of trading opportunities. If the stock approaches the first level of resistance at $25.07, it suggests a short signal. This implies a downside target of $23.39 and a stop loss at $25.14. This strategy, known as the Short Resistance Plan, requires investors to be ready to readjust their positions in response to market movements.

Exploring Alternative Strategies

Interestingly, the analysis provides alternative strategies if the stock price begins to break higher or lower than the initial resistance of $24.57. A break higher triggers a buy signal with the same upside target of $25.07, with a specified stop loss in place. Conversely, if the stock tests the resistance level of $24.57, a short signal is advised with a downside target of $24.12. This strategy, dubbed the Long Resistance Plan, underlines the need for flexibility in decision-making and the readiness to shift strategies as markets evolve.

These trading strategies not only provide a comprehensive plan for those interested in RWT.P.A but also emphasize the importance of observing pivot points before executing decisions in volatile markets.

0
Finance Investments Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Potential Tax Bill Stirs Hope Amid Hurdles: The Deadline, Funding and Debates

By Ebenezer Mensah

Sweet Lady Jane Closes: Rising Business Costs in California End an Era

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Trading Strategies for SCE.P.J Stock: A Technical Analysis Perspective

By Dil Bar Irshad

Workforce Shortages Hit Gold Road Resources: A Sharp Drop in Production and Share Prices

By Geeta Pillai

Subaru Corporation: Navigating Market Trends and Future Prospects ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
Subaru Corporation: Navigating Market Trends and Future Prospects ...
heart comment 0
QuickLogic’s Stock Performance and Anticipation Ahead of Earnings Report

By Justice Nwafor

QuickLogic's Stock Performance and Anticipation Ahead of Earnings Report
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Rises, Yet Underperforms S&P 500

By Bijay Laxmi

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Rises, Yet Underperforms S&P 500
Star Entertainment Group’s Share Price Plummets: An In-depth Analysis

By Geeta Pillai

Star Entertainment Group's Share Price Plummets: An In-depth Analysis
Innovative Industrial Properties Outperforms S&P 500: A Look at the Numbers

By Waqas Arain

Innovative Industrial Properties Outperforms S&P 500: A Look at the Numbers
Latest Headlines
World News
Potential Tax Bill Stirs Hope Amid Hurdles: The Deadline, Funding and Debates
10 seconds
Potential Tax Bill Stirs Hope Amid Hurdles: The Deadline, Funding and Debates
Trinity Titans High School Basketball Team Ends 2023 with a Win
1 min
Trinity Titans High School Basketball Team Ends 2023 with a Win
Kazakh Expert Urges Japan to Strengthen Energy and Security Ties with Central Asia
1 min
Kazakh Expert Urges Japan to Strengthen Energy and Security Ties with Central Asia
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk
Bowman County Bulldogs Triumph over Trinity Titans in High School Basketball Clash
2 mins
Bowman County Bulldogs Triumph over Trinity Titans in High School Basketball Clash
DeSantis Challenges Trump's Debate Avoidance, Ready to Engage in Iowa
3 mins
DeSantis Challenges Trump's Debate Avoidance, Ready to Engage in Iowa
British Politics: A Turbulent Phase for the Conservatives Amid Post-Brexit Realignments
3 mins
British Politics: A Turbulent Phase for the Conservatives Amid Post-Brexit Realignments
Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds
3 mins
Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds
Ball State Men's Volleyball Kicks Off 2024 Season with Win Over Wabash
3 mins
Ball State Men's Volleyball Kicks Off 2024 Season with Win Over Wabash
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
3 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
3 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
7 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app